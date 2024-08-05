Bombardier to Provide Six Multi-role Aircraft to Support the Royal Canadian Air Force

Government of Canada selects made-in-Canada jets to enhance its multi-mission air transport capability including aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and national security operations

Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft are assembled in the Greater Toronto Area, and completed in Greater Montreal. This aircraft leverages Canada’s world-class aerospace supply chain

Decision to purchase Bombardier aircraft underscores Canada’s strategic and sovereign capabilities in aerospace and defence

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to announce the Government of Canada has purchased six Global 6500 aircraft to perform worldwide utility flights and support missions such as aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and national security operations. Representatives from Bombardier and the federal government celebrated this agreement today at Bombardier’s Global Aircraft Assembly Centre in the Greater Toronto Area, where the Global 6500 aircraft is assembled. Interior completion work on these aircraft will be performed in Greater Montreal.

This order is valued for Bombardier at approximately $400 million U.S., based on the current list price for the Global 6500 aircraft and the cost of military modifications.

The Royal Canadian Air Force, which has operated Bombardier Challenger aircraft since 1983, will benefit from the increased range and capability of the Global 6500 aircraft. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected by summer 2027.

“The Global 6500 aircraft is a world-class, made-in-Canada product with the versatility to perform multiple missions, making it the go-to solution for governments around the world,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Today, the more than 12,000 Canadians who work at Bombardier can take great pride in knowing that this aircraft will now serve their country.”

Friday’s event was attended by the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement. “The award of this contract to purchase the Global 6500 under the Defence Investment Agency is a turning point in how Canada equips its military,” Minister Fuhr said. “By streamlining processes and cutting red tape, the Defence Investment Agency is accelerating the delivery of the versatile capabilities the Royal Canadian Air Force needs. Canada has a world-class aerospace industry, and this investment will harness that strength to create good-paying jobs, drive innovation, and bolster our security.”

Also in attendance were the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville, as well as provincial officials and representatives from the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The Bombardier Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft, as well as the Global 8000* aircraft, which recently entered service as the world’s fastest business jet, are manufactured at Bombardier’s state-of-the-art Global Aircraft Assembly Centre. This facility, inaugurated in 2024, represents an investment of over $670 million CAD from Bombardier, employs more than 2,000 highly skilled workers, and is a jewel of advanced, high-precision aircraft manufacturing.

Bombardier is proud to draw upon Canada’s world class aerospace supply chain. The Global 6500 aircraft benefits from the contribution of more than 60 Canadian suppliers. A PwC report commissioned by Bombardier calculated that the total economic footprint (direct, indirect, and induced impacts) supported in Canada from Bombardier’s Global 6500 manufacturing activities in 2022 was $518.3 million in GDP, 3,747 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs, and $309.1 million in labour income.

Bombardier has published an Environment Product Declaration for the Global 6500 aircraft, which is a detailed communication of the environmental performance and footprint of the aircraft from a full life-cycle perspective.** Thousands of parts of the aircraft have been analyzed for their environmental impact, offering transparency and benchmarks from which improvements can be made.

Bombardier business jets are recognized around the world for their performance and reliability, and are ideal for defense missions including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more. The Global 6500 aircraft in particular is the go-to choice for governments around the world looking to modernize their airborne defense capabilities.

Bombardier is known for its flexible, collaborative approach, building long-term relationships with governments and militaries, and joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers to provide proven, reliable and advanced defence solutions.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation — innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

* The Global 8000 aircraft received Transport Canada Type Certification on November 5, 2025; certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and from the European Aviation Safety Agency is pending. All specifications and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. The first Global 8000 aircraft entered into service in December 2025.

** The Environmental Product Declaration was prepared in accordance with the International Standards ISO 14020, IS0 14021 and follows ISO 14044:2006, which specifies requirements for environmental claims, and science-based life cycle analysis data. It summarizes and communicates comparable information about the environmental impact of a product at each phase of its life cycle in a transparent manner.

Bombardier, Bombardier Defense, Challenger, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

