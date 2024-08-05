$1 from Every Bird Ride in Calgary on June 30 to Support United Way of Calgary and Area

Calgary, AB, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird Canada, the country’s leading micromobility provider, is proud to announce the first-ever United Way Day in Calgary. On Monday, June 30, 2025, $1 from every Bird e-scooter and e-bike ride taken in the city will be donated to United Way of Calgary and Area (United Way), supporting vital programs focused on poverty reduction, mental health and social isolation.

“United Way Day is a chance for Calgarians to get moving and give back—all in one ride,” says Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada. “We’re thrilled to support the incredible work United Way is doing right here in our city and to provide our riders with a simple way to make a meaningful impact.”

Whether commuting, running errands or just enjoying a summer day, every ride on June 30 will directly contribute to building a more resilient and inclusive Calgary. Bird Canada has operated in Calgary since 2019 and remains committed to community-driven, sustainable service delivery.

“Bird is helping remove barriers and bring people together in a simple, accessible way—while also giving back to the city we all call home,” says Jennifer Dooley-May, Director of Marketing at United Way of Calgary and Area.

“It’s always inspiring to see Calgary-based organizations stepping up for our community,” says Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary. “Bird Canada’s partnership with United Way Calgary is a great example of how local innovation can help drive real social impact. Initiatives like this one reflect the spirit of generosity that defines our city.”

Bird’s Calgary operations have already surpassed 3.5 million rides, and 9 million kilometres traveled. With sights set to reach four million rides this year, Bird continues to play a key role in reducing emissions, activating public spaces, and supporting local neighborhoods.

How to Participate:

Download the Bird app from the App Store or Google Play. Locate a Bird e-scooter or e-bike in Calgary. Take a ride on June 30 and $1 will be automatically donated to United Way of Calgary and Area.

About Bird Canada

Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated micromobility company dedicated to providing eco-friendly transportation solutions. With operations in cities across the country, Bird Canada reduces traffic congestion and carbon emissions through its e-scooter and e-bike programs.

About United Way of Calgary and Area

United Way of Calgary and Area has been uniting people and partners for 85 years to create lasting social change. Through strategic investments and collaboration, United Way tackles complex issues like poverty, mental health and social isolation—ensuring support stays local and community-driven. Learn more at calgaryunitedway.org.



