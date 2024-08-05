60 Iconic Canadian Landmarks to Light Up Blue for World Occupational Therapy Day

Ottawa, ON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 27, 2025, a wave of blue light will sweep across Canada as 60 iconic buildings and landmarks illuminate in recognition of World Occupational Therapy Day – a tribute that the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is proud to coordinate for the third consecutive year. This global celebration shines a spotlight on occupational therapists (OTs) and occupational therapist assistants (OTAs) who transform the lives of their clients every day.

“When these 60 iconic structures light up blue, they will represent the ripple effect created by the more than 20,000 OTs and OTAs working across Turtle Island, the land also known as Canada,” says Lisa Diamond-Burchuk, CAOT’s Board Chair. “Every day, they empower people to participate fully in the activities that matter most to them. This Monday, we’re calling on Canadians from coast to coast to coast to celebrate the impact they make in our communities.”

Launched in 2010 by the World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT), World Occupational Therapy Day has become a cornerstone of Occupational Therapy Month each October in Canada, celebrating the profession and the meaningful differences OTs and OTAs make locally, nationally, and around the world.

This year’s WFOT theme, “Occupational Therapy in Action,” spotlights how OTs and OTAs worldwide engage people in meaningful activities and participation, demonstrating occupational therapy’s essential contributions to health and well-being through active involvement in the activities people want, need, and are expected to do.

Some of the landmarks that will light up across the country include Vancouver City Hall, Port Moody City Hall, and the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in Victoria, BC; Lethbridge City Hall, Medicine Hat Town Square, and the Saamis Tepee in Alberta; Saskatoon City Hall and the Prairie Wind Monument in Alberta; the Winnipeg sign and Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg; the CN Tower in Toronto, the Hamilton sign, Fire Station 1 Memorial in Belleville, and the Waterilluminate in Waterloo, Ontario; Hôtel Le Concorde and restaurant Ciel in Québec City, and John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue; Moncton City Hall and the Avenir Centre in New Brunswick, Cape Breton Regional Municipality City Hall the New Glasgow Town Hall in Nova Scotia; the Shaw Building in Charlottetown and Summerside City Hall in Prince Edward Island; and the Confederation Building and St. John’s City Hall in Newfoundland.



The full list of landmarks to be illuminated across the country in recognition of World Occupational Therapy Day include:

Alberta

City Hall, Lethbridge (Oct. 27)

Red Deer City Hall, Red Deer (Oct. 27)

Saamis Tepee, Medicine Hat (Oct. 27)

Saline Creek Pedestrian Bridge, Wood Buffalo (Oct. 27)

Town Square, Medicine Hat (Oct. 27)

BC

BC Place Stadium, Vancouver (Oct. 27)

British Columbia Parliament Buildings (Ceremonial Entrance and Fountains), Victoria (Oct. 27)

Burrard Street Bridge, Vancouver (Oct. 27)

City Hall, Vancouver (Oct. 27)

City of Nanaimo Bastion, Nanaimo (Oct. 27)

Confederation Garden Park Fountain and Waterfall, Victoria (Oct. 27)

Fraser River Footbridge, Quesnel (Oct. 27)

Port Moody City Hall, Port Moody (Oct. 27)

Science World, Vancouver (Oct. 27 from 5:30-9 p.m.)

Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver (Oct. 27)

Victoria Street Bridge Lighting, Victoria (Oct. 27)

YVR Airport Control Tower Lights, Richmond (Oct. 27)

Manitoba

Esplanade Riel, Winnipeg (Oct. 27)

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg (Oct. 27)

Selkirk Water Tower, Selkirk (Oct. 27)

WINNIPEG sign, Winnipeg (Oct. 27)

New Brunswick

Avenir Centre, Moncton (Oct. 27)

City Hall, Moncton (Oct. 27)

Downing Street, Moncton (Oct. 27)

Downtown Place, Moncton (Oct. 27)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Confederation Building, St. John’s (Oct. 25)

St. John’s City Hall, St. John’s (Oct. 27)



Nova Scotia

Big Fiddle, Sydney (Oct. 27)

Cape Breton Regional Municipality City Hall, Sydney (Oct. 27)

New Glasgow Town Hall, New Glasgow (Oct. 27)

Yarmouth Town Hall, Yarmouth (Oct. 27)

Ontario

Bay Street Bridge, Belleville (Oct. 27)

Brampton Clock Tower, Brampton (Oct. 27)

Belleville sign, Belleville (Oct. 27)

City Hall, Belleville (Oct. 27)

City Hall, Peterborough (Oct. 27)

City Hall, Vaughan (Oct. 27)

Civic Centre Clock Tower, Mississauga (Oct. 27)

CN Tower, Toronto (Oct. 27)

Collingwood Clock Tower, Collingwood (Oct. 27)

Fire Station 1 Memorial, Belleville (Oct. 27)

Fred A. Lundy Bridge, Newmarket (Oct. 28)

Guelph Market Square, Guelph (Oct. 27)

Hamilton sign, Hamilton (Oct. 27)

Kingston City Hall, Kingston (Oct. 27)

Market Square, Kingston (Oct. 27)

Oakville Town Hall, Oakville (Oct. 27)

Ottawa sign, Ottawa (Oct. 27)

Toronto Sign, Toronto (Oct. 27)

Quinte West Sign, Quinte West (Oct. 27)

Veterans Skyway Bridge, Trenton (Oct. 27)

Waterilluminate, Waterloo (Oct. 27)

PEI

Shaw Building, Charlottetown (Oct. 27)

Summerside City Hall, Summerside (Oct. 27)

Québec

Hôtel Le Concorde, Québec City (Oct. 27)

John Abbott College, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue (Oct. 27)

restaurant Ciel, Québec City (Oct. 27)

Saskatchewan

City Hall, Saskatoon (Oct. 27)

Prairie Wind Monument, Saskatoon (Oct. 27)

Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon (Oct. 27)

About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is a national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), and students who work or study in Canada. We provide resources, services, and learning opportunities that assist OTs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

