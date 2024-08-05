Abaxx Calls Warrants, Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announced it has exercised its right to call all 500,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with its October 20, 2025 non-brokered private placement financing.

The Warrants issued in connection with Abaxx’s October 2025 private placement contained a provision allowing Abaxx to exercise a redemption right to call the Warrants in the event the daily VWAP of Abaxx’s common shares traded on Cboe Canada exceeded C$41.76 per common share for a period of twenty consecutive trading days. Abaxx has provided notice to the warrantholder that it intends to exercise its right to redeem any Warrants outstanding as of January 16, 2026 (the “Redemption Date”) at a price of CD$0.01 per Warrant. The warrantholder has the right to exercise the Warrants at a price of US$25.00 per common share until January 15, 2026. Assuming the full exercise of the Warrants by the warrantholder, Abaxx’s cash and liquid assets would total approximately C$65.5 million, with C$35 million in mark-to-market securities as of the date of this news release. The exercise of any Warrants prior to the Redemption Date remains at the discretion of the warrantholder.

Abaxx Exchange Update

Abaxx Exchange recorded its highest daily trading volume to date on December 10, 2025, with 3,976 lots traded across Gold Singapore ( GKS ), Gulf of Mexico ( GOM ) LNG, North Pacific Asia ( NPA ) LNG, and CORSIA Phase One ( CP1 ) carbon futures. Increased activity reflects continued onboarding across trading firms, clearing members, and brokers, alongside expanded market access following the Exchange’s Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) registration and the continued rollout of new contracts, including weather-linked futures .

Summary of Recent Corporate Highlights

Exercised the Company’s right to call all outstanding common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the October 20, 2025 non-brokered private placement financing.

Received Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) registration, permitting U.S.-based futures commission merchants (FCMs), brokers, and trading firms to access Abaxx Exchange’s regulated markets, supporting continued expansion of the connected participant base.

Recorded the highest daily trading volume to date on Abaxx Exchange, with 3,976 lots traded on December 10, 2025.

Launched Enwex U.K. Onshore Wind futures, expanding Abaxx Exchange’s suite of weather-linked futures contracts.

About Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying the next generation of digital market infrastructure that reconciles law, identity, and technology to enable real-time collateral mobility, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. and Adaptive Infrastructure.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

