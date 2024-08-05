Abaxx Exchange Appoints Russell Robertson as Chief Business Development Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announced the appointment of Russell Robertson as Chief Business Development Officer at Abaxx Exchange, effective September 9, 2025.

Mr. Robertson brings more than 25 years of global financial markets experience across trading, clearing, and product development. He joins Abaxx Exchange to build on the Company’s growing commercial momentum, contributing to product development, customer engagement, and international growth initiatives.

Robertson most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Mercantile Exchange (formerly Dubai Mercantile Exchange), where he oversaw all external commercial activities and global customer engagement. In this role, among others, he led the strategic investment from Saudi Tadawul Group to support development of Middle East commodity markets, and advanced partnerships with Shanghai Futures Exchange and Fastmarkets to pivot and access new derivative markets and asset classes.

Earlier in his career, Robertson held senior positions at CME Group in London, where he contributed to operational product development, and at ICE Clear Europe, where he focused on clearing technology. He began his career as a multi-asset proprietary trader, building deep knowledge of the full trade life cycle.

“Russell joins Abaxx at a time of strong growth and expanding participation,” said Nancy Seah, CEO of Abaxx Exchange. “His expertise in connecting global participants will support the continued expansion of our contracts and help us advance the next generation of smarter markets.”

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

