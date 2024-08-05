Abcourt Reports its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2025

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2025. All monetary values in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Summary of financial results

(In dollars) Three months ended

June 30 Years ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues – – – 255,000 Administration expenses 1,157,694 1,104,291 3,657,276 3,762,272 Care and maintenance 606,511 662,207 3,350,461 2,702,092 Exploration expenses 3,164,288 639,307 8,322,676 4,682,988 Deferred income and mining taxes (338,673) 349,142 (1,611,673) 178,430 Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,664,039) (2,892,734) (14,421,015) (11,585,571) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.00) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02)

(In dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash 2,578,587 757,753 Total assets 21,408,153 14,063,983 Non-current liabilities 14,175,891 12,261,315 Shareholders’ equity (599,534) (6,284,136) Working capital (non-IFRS measurement) * 2,952,725 (4,947,411)

* Working capital is a non-IFRS measurement with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see section “Non-IFRS Measure”.

Abcourt has achieved a significant improvement in its working capital for the year ended June 30, 2025, with a working capital of $2,952,725, compared with negative working capital of $4,947,411 as at June 30, 2024.

Exploration expenditures increased significantly following the major work carried out on the Sleeping Giant and Flordin properties.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, said: “Fiscal 2025 was a significant year in terms of exploration achievements on our Sleeping Giant and Flordin properties. Following the financing completed with Nebari on July 3, 2025, the coming quarters will demonstrate a different picture of the Sleeping Giant property by moving into development mode. With preparations for production began in August 2025, the Company is gradually continuing the development of the property”.

Non-IFRS Measure

This press release presents working capital as a performance measure which is non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) performance measure. The Corporation believes that this measure provides investors with an improved ability to evaluate the performance of the Corporation. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Corporation determines working capital as follows: current assets less current liabilities.

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold company developing the Sleeping Giant mine and in exploration for its other properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the 100% owned Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin exploration property, where it focuses its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking terminology, such as “plans”, “aims”, “expects”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “could”, “should”, “likely”, or variations of these words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results “may”, “would”, “occur” or “be achieved” or other expressions Similar. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt’s public filings, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



