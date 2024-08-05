Aberdeen Announces 2025 AGM Results

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2025 for the 2025 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on July 2, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 16,596,310 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 10.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote:

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Bernard Wilson 96.041% 3.959% Fred Leigh 96.041% 3.959% Gregory Biniowsky 96.051% 3.949% Dev Shetty 96.038% 3.962%

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s auditors, and (ii) the Company’s second amended and restated stock option plan.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

[email protected]



