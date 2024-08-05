ABOVE Space Development Corporation Assessed “Awardable” for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Above: Space Development Corporation, a leading developer of space hardware and technology solutions, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace. The DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute awardable solutions housed in the repository have been assessed through comprehensive scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.darpaconnect.com/eris.

ABOVE’s solutions are designed to be resilient, adaptable, and responsive to the needs of the Department of Defense and the commercial industry. They have provided services to a wide range of businesses, small businesses, and defence agencies. “It’s a privilege to be recognized by DARPA for our innovative solutions,” said Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Above: Space Development Corporation. “We look forward to engaging with other defence agencies through the ERIS marketplace and continuing to work with DARPA.” ABOVE’ video, “Scalable Large Aperture Antennas for High Power Space Applications”, accessible only by government customers on the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company is able to support in space defence operations and situational awareness using a rapidly deployable in-space system.

ABOVE was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the ERIS Marketplace, whose solutions demonstrated innovation and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

About Above: Space Development

With over 50 years of combined spaceflight heritage is an innovator in developing adaptable, space-based platforms for commercial and defense sectors, providing More Space in SpaceTM. Our vision is to demystify and accelerate space development, driving the next wave of space technology and commercial enterprise. ABOVE solutions encompass hosted payloads, space system services, and consulting, as well as automated platforms for space manufacturing. The company specializes in reducing technology validation risks and costs, making space development accessible for small and large businesses that seek to accelerate their space ambitions with a reliable partner. ABOVE extends our pioneering technology and unwavering commitment from low Earth orbit to cislunar space and beyond. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abovespace.com or contact our media department at [email protected].

About the ERIS Marketplace

The DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute awardable solutions housed in the repository have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by Government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoD organizations to rapidly acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology. Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.com/eris.

For media requests, please contact [email protected]; for all other requests related to the ERIS Marketplace, please contact [email protected].



