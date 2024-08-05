AboveOrigins Launches Bluetooth-Connected Portable Dual 4K Touchscreen Monitor for Productivity

Toronto, Canada, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AboveOrigins, a Toronto-based technology company, has officially launched its latest innovation: the world’s first Bluetooth-enabled, 18.5-inch dual-screen portable monitor featuring 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in microphone, and comprehensive USB-C and Thunderbolt support.

AboveOrigins dual 4K monitor turns any desk into a mobile workstation.

Purpose-built for today’s hybrid professionals, gamers, students, and remote workers, the new portable monitor from AboveOrigins aims to transform mobile productivity and collaborative workflows. Weighing just 3.5 lbs, the device is lightweight, foldable, and compact enough to fit seamlessly into a bag or desktop setup, without compromising on performance.

Designed for flexible use across a wide range of environments—from home offices and co-working spaces to creative studios and travel settings—the monitor features ultra-responsive dual touchscreen displays and full Bluetooth functionality. It supports multiple viewing modes, including split mode for multitasking, mirror mode for presentations, full mode for immersive viewing, and portrait mode for reading, coding, or vertical layouts.

“AboveOrigins set out to create a monitor that could be shared between two different devices—either via Bluetooth or through a Type-C connection,” said Kevin Botha, Technical Engineer at AboveOrigins. “This level of connectivity opens up new flexibility for collaborative work, dual-device setups, and seamless transitions between mobile and desktop use.”

The monitor’s dual-screen system is optimized for high-performance workflows without cable clutter, making it an ideal solution for video editors, streamers, designers, gamers, and business users alike. With advanced portability and premium display technology, AboveOrigins is addressing the growing demand for tools that support flexibility, speed, and clarity on the move.

For more information and pre-order details, visit aboveorigins.com , where the AboveOrigins monitor is currently available at up to 45% off during the pre-order launch phase.

About AboveOrigins

AboveOrigins is a Toronto-based technology company specializing in innovative display hardware designed for modern mobile workforces. With a focus on functionality, style, and mobility, the brand develops tools that enhance productivity and performance in a fast-changing digital world.



