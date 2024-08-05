Acceleware Announces Agreement for Asset Transfer and New Farmout Opportunity with O’Neill Industries International-Canada Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acceleware® Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AXE), is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement (the “Marwayne Agreement”) with O’Neill Industries International-Canada Inc. (“O’Neill Canada”) that will result in the transfer of certain wells and other assets located in Marwayne, Alberta, related liabilities, licenses and leases from Acceleware to O’Neill Canada, and the termination of the existing farmout and option agreement dated May 19, 2020 between the Company and O’Neill Canada. O’Neill Canada is the Canadian entity of O’Neill Industries, a US based company active in upstream production and oil field services globally. In exchange for the above noted transfers, Acceleware will receive cash payments and a gross overriding royalty (“GORR”) on future production from the wells as described below. The Marwayne Agreement sets the stage for renewed collaboration between the Company and O’Neill Canada that includes a commitment to establish a new farmout agreement at Marwayne where Acceleware can drill new RF XL 2.0 compliant test wells in the next five years.

“The Marwayne Agreement is another strategic step intended to rapidly move us from a research and development focus to becoming a cash flow generating enterprise and is one of several strategic steps we are taking to accelerate RF XL 2.0’s path to market,” said Geoff Clark, CEO of Acceleware. “We are pleased to realize near-term cash flow and added value from O’Neill Canada’s operations at Marwayne, but also having the optionality to explore future multi-well deployments of RF XL 2.0 at Marwayne provides great opportunity to the Company.”

Specific features of the Marwayne Agreement include:

Acceleware will transfer its interests in the existing wells, production equipment, leases, and licenses to O’Neill Canada for a combination of cash, assumption by O’Neill Canada of any abandonment and reclamation liabilities associated with the wells and surface lease, and a 5% GORR on future production from the wells for a period of 12 months following commencement of production from the transferred wells. Excluding future royalties, the net balance sheet benefit to Acceleware is estimated to be $460,000. Acceleware retains ownership of all RF XL heating and related equipment at Marwayne, including the Clean Tech Inverter (CTI). The existing farmout agreement between O’Neill Canada and Acceleware is terminated. Acceleware and O’Neill Canada agree to enter into a new farmout agreement within 90 days of entering into the Marwayne Agreement, which will allow Acceleware to redeploy new wells that are suited for RF XL 2.0 at any time over the course of the next 5 years at O’Neill Canada’s Marwayne asset.

“We’re pleased to have come to this agreement with Acceleware on Marwayne – the asset holds very good value potential and both companies stand to benefit from the arrangement. For over a year, O’Neill Canada has been producing heavy oil at Marwayne, and we plan to grow production volumes through both cold flow and thermal recovery techniques,” said Alexander O’Neill, President of O’Neill Canada.

About Acceleware:

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic (EM) heating company with cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) power-to-heat solutions for large industrial applications. The Company’s technologies provide an opportunity to electrify and decarbonize industrial process heat applications while reducing costs.

The Company is working to use its patented and field proven Clean Tech Inverter (CTI) to materially improve the efficiency of amine regeneration, and has partnered with a consortium of world-class potash partners seeking to decarbonize drying of potash ore and other critical minerals. Acceleware is actively developing other process heat applications and partnerships for RF heating.

Acceleware’s RF XL is a patented low-cost, low-carbon RF thermal enhanced oil production technology for heavy oil that is materially different from any enhanced recovery technique used today.

Acceleware is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the trading symbol “AXE”.

About O’Neill Industries International-Canada Inc.:

O’Neill Industries is comprised of an integrated family of companies focused on the energy and environmental sectors, offering a series of products, equipment, and services which bring new and enhanced solutions for projects and partners. Responding to environmental challenges, developing natural resources, and looking for opportunities to turn waste and obsolescence into energy and value.

Since 2023, O’Neill Industries Canadian arm, O’Neill Industries International-Canada Inc., has been operating in Alberta with a large focus on heavy oil production, thermal recovery techniques, and Green Cement.

