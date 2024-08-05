ACE National Statement on Auditor General’s Report on Child Care

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday’s report from Ontario’s Auditor General confirms what families and operators have long been saying: the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) system (the $10-a-day program) is unsustainable in its current form and is failing to meet families’ needs.

The Auditor found the government will likely need to change its plans in order to meet its $10-a-day target by March 2026. This reinforces what ACE National has consistently warned: the rules that govern the program are unsustainable and disconnected from what families and children actually need.

Many of the Auditor’s 11 recommendations echo ACE’s longstanding position, including the need for a fair and predictable funding model (like the revenue replacement approaches already working in Alberta and B.C.), streamline the increased administration that represents 10% of the cost of this program, and real strategies to recruit and retain educators.

But families need the government to go further. ACE is calling for:

Reinstating Wage Enhancements and funding all staff, not just RECEs.

Expanding eligibility to include private operators who are in a position to help the Province meet its growth targets.

Allowing licensed providers to offer optional, value-added services without penalty so families have choice.

Families cannot afford further delays or half-measures. The Auditor’s report makes clear that the current model is not working. Both the federal and Ontario governments must now work together to sign a deal that delivers on affordability while ensuring sustainability for operators and access for families. Ontario has both an opportunity and a directive to fix it, to build a child care system that works for everyone.

About ACE National: ACE National is a coalition of Canadian childcare operators, including for-profit and non-profit centers, that advocates for a more flexible and sustainable childcare system – and represents 162,000 childcare spaces in Canada. ACE provides a community for operators to share solutions, and they advocate for policies that support high-quality, affordable, and accessible care for families. https://aacenational.ca/



