Acuity Insights Named One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers For the Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Insights , the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, has been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2026. Previously recognized in 2025, this honour reflects Acuity’s ongoing commitment to its employees and cultivating a driven, curious, and caring culture.

Acuity Insights is committed to seeing the potential that others miss—both in creating a world that recognizes everyone’s full potential and supporting the well-rounded success of our own team. By nurturing a culture that empowers individuals to thrive, Acuity has built a stronger, more innovative organization—one where everyone can grow and succeed together.

Acuity provides its employees with a flexible, supportive, and remote-first work environment that emphasizes flexibility, autonomy, and genuine opportunities for rest and recharge, including:

Self-directed vacation time — time away can be taken as needed throughout the year.

— time away can be taken as needed throughout the year. A $3,000 annual learning budget — meaningful investment in ongoing growth and career development.

— meaningful investment in ongoing growth and career development. The option to work abroad for up to six weeks per year added flexibility to blend work with international travel.

added flexibility to blend work with international travel. A two-week year-end rest period across the company.

across the company. Comprehensive health and wellness support — coverage that supports mental, physical, and family well-being.

— coverage that supports mental, physical, and family well-being. Parental leave top-ups — additional financial support during significant family milestones.

— additional financial support during significant family milestones. A retirement savings match program — structured assistance to build long-term financial security.

Equity ownership opportunities — the ability for employees to share in the company’s long-term success.

— the ability for employees to share in the company’s long-term success. Access to a downtown Toronto coworking space — a dedicated environment for collaboration and focused work.

— a dedicated environment for collaboration and focused work. Optional, regular co-working days — opportunities for in-person connection, community, and team alignment within a remote-first culture.

“Being recognized again as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers means a lot because it reflects the real work our team has put in through a year of change and growth,” said Meegan Carlson, VP of Administration in People & Culture, Finance & Legal, IT, and Operations. “Our team continues to choose to support one another and show up with curiosity, care, and grit every day. This honour reflects the culture we’re investing in, our team is who will carry Acuity into our next stage of growth and who make Acuity such a great place to work.”

Interested in joining a purpose-driven, remote-first team? Explore our current opportunities at Acuity Insights.

About the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers Award

Now in its 20th year, the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project’s inception:

(1) Workplace

(2) Work Atmosphere & Social

(3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits

(4) Vacation & Time Off

(5) Employee Communications

(6) Performance Management

(7) Training & Skills Development

(8) Community Involvement

The editors publish detailed ‘reasons for selection’ for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Senior Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers