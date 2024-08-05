AcuityTec and Greco Partner to Provide a Holistic View of Player Identity, Transactional Risk Screening, and Gameplay Intelligence

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AcuityTec , providing fraud defense, transactional screening, risk monitoring intelligence, and perpetual KYC (pKYC) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Greco , a leader in bonus abuse detection and gameplay risk analysis for iGaming. The collaboration unites AcuityTec’s advanced transaction-level fraud and player verification intelligence with Greco’s behavioral gameplay analysis , delivering a unified solution to combat bonus abuse, multi-accounting, and syndicate exploitation.

The partnership brings precision and automation to one of the iGaming industry’s most rapidly evolving challenges. Bonus abuse has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar threat, driven by organized networks of players who leverage automation, VPNs, and synthetic identities to repeatedly exploit promotions. Siloed systems and manual reviews can no longer keep pace with the evolving needs of modern gaming platforms. Operators now require cohesive intelligence that bridges identity, transactions, and gameplay, and this collaboration decisively closes that gap.

By integrating AcuityTec’s ML-driven fraud orchestration engine, transactional screening , real-time risk monitoring and player verification with Greco’s gameplay intelligence platform, operators gain a holistic and comprehensive view of player behavior and overall risk exposure assessment. This connected environment enables fraud teams to identify irregular betting, fund-stashing, or exploitative wagering patterns in real time and act before losses occur.

“At AcuityTec , our mission has always been to help operators move beyond surface-level data and uncover risk across every point of interaction, from player verification to transactional risk monitoring,” said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec . “Through our partnership with Greco , we are extending that intelligence into gameplay , turning every transaction and session into a signal that strengthens fraud defense. Insight, automation, and collaboration now work together to help operators protect their platforms with precision and confidence.”

The joint solution introduces adaptive behavioral segmentation and intervention tools that automatically issue in-session warnings, block risky actions, or suspend gameplay when abuse is detected. Operators can define dynamic risk rules per brand, jurisdiction, or campaign and adapt thresholds based on live risk data signals and evolving player behavior. The integrated system also employs AI modeling that interprets game mechanics, analyzes anonymized bet and win data, and identifies emerging abuse tactics in real-time. This proactive approach enables operators to prevent losses, preserve fair play, and deliver a smoother experience for genuine players.

“Managing risk in iGaming demands a multi-layered approach, including device fingerprinting, identity verification, transaction monitoring, and gameplay. Through our partnership with AcuityTec , our mutual clients receive a comprehensive bonus-abuse defense strategy that shares signals across all risk verticals, empowering fraud teams with the broad data they need to act decisively. This partnership provides a huge step up in the industry’s ability to manage risk,” said Ozric Vondervelden, Co-Founder, Greco.

By uniting gameplay analytics with transactional risk intelligence, AcuityTec and Greco empower operators with a holistic and adaptive fraud defense framework that evolves alongside emerging threats. The collaboration redefines risk management by creating an innovative and resilient iGaming environment that enables genuine players to thrive, protects operators, and safeguards revenue and operational integrity.

