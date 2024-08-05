AcuityTec Unveils Product Enhancements Strengthening KYT Intelligence and Global Data Risk Signals

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AcuityTec announces product enhancement to deepen its leadership in KYT intelligence, adaptive fraud defense, and KYC compliance. As regulators push for greater transparency and iGaming/Gambling operators and payment providers face pressures from sophisticated fraud and complex identity risks, AcuityTec’s latest release delivers a framework that gives global merchants sharper fraud defense accuracy and precision at scale.

A Smarter KYT Framework

AcuityTec’s Know Your Transaction (KYT) engine now captures deeper contextual signals from every interaction, providing a clearer, more informed view of transactional behavior. The introduction of four new custom variables within the Transaction API further elevates this intelligence, allowing teams to inject additional data points directly into risk modelling, dynamic rules, and processing reports for more decision-making.

This expanded context is reinforced by AcuityTec’s upgraded Rule Intelligence, featuring a real-time Dynamic Rule Tester that eliminates guesswork and instantly validates rule behavior. “By expanding how data is structured, routed, and tested, the platform strengthens a merchant’s ability to validate risk logic and secure transact Dtions,” states Alfredo Solis, Managing Director, AcuityTec.

Investigations are also more transparent, with strengthened hard-coded logic and email notifications that now reveal every individual associated with shared indicators. Building on this clarity, the refined data routing further empowers iGaming/Gambling operators and payment providers to determine whether high-risk behavior should trigger automatic rejection or be fed into more sophisticated scoring strategies via the high-risk database.

Supporting these advancements, the Frequency Report has been re-engineered to show the full decision lifecycle, from initial recommendations to final fraud review outcomes, giving clearer visibility into how risk signals progress through their workflows. “These enhancements reflect our belief that KYT must continue evolving beyond simple rule checks,” adds Solis. “Fraud tactics are becoming more layered and more contextual. Our platform now mirrors that complexity with intelligence that adapts and gives our clients the confidence to act decisively.”

New Global Data Verification

“As global expansion accelerates, our clients need identity certainty built on authoritative datasets. These enhancements strengthen coverage across key markets and support more agile, future-ready compliance,” Solis added.

A new CryptoCheck service elevates blockchain analysis with deeper behavioral scoring for Bitcoin activity, mapping fund flows and exposures to identified risk categories. This provides iGaming/Gambling operators and payment providers with a more complete picture of wallet credibility in seconds, an increasing need as crypto-enabled fraud accelerates across markets.

Additionally, a new Global IDV Provider has been integrated to strengthen international identity verification capabilities. The service draws on government, credit, and telco datasets to deliver Match, No Match, and Partial Match results across multiple markets, enabling more confident identity decisions.

Furthermore, AcuityTec now offers enriched KYC, available in the U.S. and Brazil, powered by a phone number that returns PII, including name, address, date of birth, and even the CPF number in Brazil. This depth of data accelerates onboarding, reduces friction, and provides risk teams with immediate identity information that can be verified against authoritative government datasets, thereby strengthening trust and driving compliance and conversion.

