ADNOC and BlueMarvel AI sign MOU to advance AI-powered operations in the Middle East

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADNOC Sour Gas, represented by Mr. Adel Al Jaberi, Acting CEO, and BlueMarvel AI, represented by Keri Lee, Managing Director of the Canadian industrial technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the use of Artificial Intelligence in operations, beginning with a proof-of-concept focused on alarm management.

The agreement combines ADNOC’s operational expertise with BlueMarvel’s AI-driven software to enhance reliability, efficiency, and safety across ADNOC’s facilities. The collaboration marks a milestone for Canadian innovation on the world stage, highlighting the growing role of responsible AI in advancing industrial performance and operational excellence.

BlueMarvel AI Managing Director, Keri Lee (L) and Adel Saleh Al Jaberi, ACTING CEO & SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT ADNOC GNW

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to using advanced technology to make critical operations run safer, smarter, and more efficiently,” said Keri Lee, Managing Director of BlueMarvel AI. “We’re proud to work alongside ADNOC, one of the world’s most innovative energy leaders, to demonstrate what AI can deliver at scale.”

“BlueMarvel’s collaboration with ADNOC is a powerful example of Alberta innovation making an impact on the global stage,” said The Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation. “It shows how our province’s tech companies are applying AI to solve complex industrial challenges and put Alberta on the world stage.”

“This partnership highlights Canada’s leadership in the responsible use of artificial intelligence,” said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. “BlueMarvel’s work shows how trusted, human-centred AI can make global industries safer, smarter, and more resilient.”

AI for Safer, Smarter Operations

BlueMarvel’s OperationsMetrics™ application is already delivering measurable improvements in alarm management and operational performance with a major Middle Eastern operator. Its upcoming AI Assistant, built on the same analytics engine, will help teams move faster from insight to action.

The signing took place during ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi and was witnessed by Mr. Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. The MOU reflects the growing collaboration between Canada and the United Arab Emirates in advancing sustainable, technology-driven industrial growth.

About BlueMarvel.AI

BlueMarvel.AI is an industrial intelligence company helping operators turn complex data into clear, actionable insight. Its AI-powered applications, including OperationsMetrics™, enable teams to identify issues, reduce downtime, and improve safety and reliability.

For more information, visit www.bluemarvel.ai.

For media inquires, contact:

Weston Jacques

Chief of Staff

403.836.2635

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6433f75b-81ab-4207-b5a4-7388f0267595



CBJ Newsmakers