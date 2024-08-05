Aduro Clean Technologies Welcomes David Weizenbach as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Ontario, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the appointment of David Weizenbach, P.Eng., as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1st 2025.

With over 30 years of experience in engineering leadership, operations, and industrial technology integration, including 25 years at NOVA Chemicals, Mr. Weizenbach combines technical expertise with organizational insight. His background encompasses process automation, safety systems, capital project delivery, and operational governance across a range of heavy industrial environments. Mr. Weizenbach brings a comprehensive background in operations leadership, engineering systems, and risk-informed project planning. His experience in managing complex technical environments and guiding organizations through technology transitions will support the commissioning of the Next Generation Process (“NGP”) pilot plant and lay the foundation for the Company’s demonstration-scale facility and future commercial deployment.

For the past six months, Mr. Weizenbach has been working closely with Aduro in a consulting capacity, supporting operational planning and scale-up strategy. His appointment reflects a natural transition into the leadership team at a pivotal moment as the Company expands its operations and moves toward pilot-scale execution and demonstration-readiness. His familiarity with Aduro’s culture, technical approach, and operational priorities ensures continuity and momentum as he takes on this leadership position.

“David is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record in process innovation, team leadership, and operational excellence,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “He knows our people, our technologies, and our strategic direction — and his transition into this role comes at the right time as we accelerate commissioning of the NGP pilot plant and build the foundation for scaling to demonstration and commercial deployment. We’re pleased to welcome David to the team and are honored he’s chosen to embark on this journey with us.”

Before joining Aduro, Mr. Weizenbach operated an independent consulting practice focused on providing strategic technical guidance to industrial clients aiming to improve performance and implement emerging technologies. He advised a variety of organizations, including major manufacturers and specialized operators. His work included deploying advanced control systems, optimizing fired equipment and process units, and integrating performance data using both on-premise and cloud-based tools. He routinely supported transitions from legacy infrastructure to modern platforms, assisting in aligning operational strategies with broader organizational goals.

Mr. Weizenbach also spent more than 25 years with NOVA Chemicals where he progressed through senior roles spanning process automation, capital projects, and Responsible Care. He unified automation teams into a cohesive function supporting nine operating units, enabling the deployment of advanced alarm management systems, simulator-based operator training, and standardized operator interfaces. As capital projects leader, he managed portfolios ranging from maintenance-scale to multi-year investments, ensuring alignment with corporate schedules, safety goals, and performance metrics. He also led Emergency Response, Occupational Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene, and Environmental Compliance programs, where he strengthened safety culture and improved risk management systems.

“I’ve spent more than three decades working in heavy industry, primarily with one of the world’s leading producers of ethylene and polyethylene, where I had the opportunity to lead outstanding teams across operations, engineering, automation, and emergency response,” said Mr. Weizenbach. “More recently, I’ve focused on helping organizations implement technology to drive safe, reliable, and efficient operations. I’m very excited to bring that same focus to Aduro as we scale our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and establish the operational framework for commercial deployment.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

