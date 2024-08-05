AERO Partners with the PWHL as the Official Chocolate Bar of the 2025-2026 Season

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AERO and The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced an exciting new partnership, naming AERO as an Official Partner of the PWHL and the Official Chocolate Bar for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The collaboration will bring AERO’s bubbly, melt-in-your-mouth experience to some of the league’s most electrifying moments, elevating the fan experience and celebrating the growing momentum of women’s professional hockey in Canada. Throughout the season-long partnership, AERO will activate across broadcast, digital, and in-arena touchpoints, enhancing the fan experience with innovative branding moments.

“As proud fans, we are incredibly excited to be partnering with the PWHL, supporting the league in their mission to grow the game and highlighting the importance of women’s sports within our community,” said Carm DaSilva, Marketing Leader, Confectionery – Nestlé Canada. “Our partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to bring AERO’s bubbly energy to some of the league’s most powerful moments and remind Canadian fans to enjoy and share more of life’s lighter moments, especially as we heighten the drama during the most intense parts of the game–like overtime!”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome AERO to the PWHL roster for the 2025-26 season,” said Chelsea Purcell, Vice-President, Partnerships, PWHL. “Whether you’re watching in the arena or at home, PWHL games offer an action-packed fan experience and we are excited to partner with AERO to continue amplifying those electrifying moments in Season Three.”

Key Partnership Highlights

The partnership will feature AERO at all Canadian regular-season home games and all eight Canadian Takeover Tour stops, as the official overtime presenting partner, via digital billboards, on-ice activations, and fan engagement. In addition to in-game presence, the partnership will be further amplified through social and digital integration on all AERO and PWHL channels, as well as presenting partner of the “Jocks in Jills” podcast.

About the PWHL

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America, featuring top women’s players from around the world. Committed to athletic excellence and growth, the PWHL is dedicated to developing the sport and creating sustainable careers for its athletes.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé is a Swiss multinational company and has been in Canada since 1887, locally manufacturing and/or distributing some of the world’s most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé’s purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/e n

For more information, please contact:

Elysée Kazemian, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74bc151a-bfb1-4205-a5a9-43fd2c9db6c0



