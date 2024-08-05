Aeroplan Announces Strategic Partnership with DINR, Connecting Canadian Travellers with Canada’s Best Restaurants

Partnership signals Aeroplan’s strategic expansion into lifestyle and award-winning dining, further integrating the program into members’ daily lives

Aeroplan Members will have access to exclusive DINR offers, and enjoy DINR benefits, including first access to top-tier restaurants, private events, and chef-driven experiences

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, has partnered with DINR, a fast-growing female-led Canadian startup offering exclusive and same-day reservations at the country’s top restaurants, along with curated culinary experiences.

“Together with DINR, we’re opening doors for Aeroplan Members to experience some of Canada’s most exciting restaurants in the same way they explore the world – with ease, exclusivity, and unforgettable moments,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, of Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. “We’re excited to connect our members with the very best of Canadian lifestyle and culture.”

Building on DINR’s operational partnership with Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants program, this announcement underscores Air Canada’s vision to enrich the lifestyle journey of its customers, not only while away but at home as well. Through DINR’s platform, and the DINR app, Aeroplan Members can discover and experience food, creating lasting moments that extend far beyond the flight.

“DINR was founded on the belief that exceptional dining should feel both effortless and deeply rewarding,” said Jennifer Tremblay, CEO of DINR. “Our partnership with Aeroplan powerfully affirms that vision, and we’re thrilled to work with an iconic Canadian brand that shares our values of experience, connection, and quality.”

DINR, beloved by award-winning chefs, discerning diners, and well-travelled food lovers, connects its members to:

Exclusive, same-day access to Canada's most coveted dining rooms, via the DINR app.

Priority invitations to intimate chef collaborations and private culinary events.

Curated culinary stories, from conversations with celebrated chefs to sommelier-selected wine pairings.

, from conversations with celebrated chefs to sommelier-selected wine pairings. DINR Premium Memberships, which offer priority access to everything DINR does, including reservations, tickets, content and more.

The strategic partnership signals Aeroplan’s continued expansion into premium lifestyle experiences alongside trusted travel benefits. To celebrate the launch, Aeroplan will offer its members special perks as well as members-only offers on DINR Premium memberships.

Aligned with Air Canada’s commitment to culinary excellence and sharing the best of Canada with the world, the partnership between Aeroplan and DINR deepens engagement with Canada’s culinary community by connecting travellers to the stories and flavours shaping our nation’s diverse food culture. By collaborating with restaurant owners and spotlighting emerging Canadian culinary talent, Aeroplan is inviting customers to discover new destinations and plan unforgettable trips around Canada’s most exciting dining experiences.

About DINR

Since its inception in Montréal, the DINR app has built a cult following among award-winning chefs, discerning diners, and avid travellers passionate about unparalleled culinary and hospitality experiences. What began as a way to connect guests with exceptional restaurants has evolved into a comprehensive platform celebrating every facet of dining culture. Today, DINR offers members access not only to coveted reservations, but also to exclusive events, premium memberships, and original editorial content that spotlight the people and places defining Canada’s culinary landscape.

More ways to earn and redeem, every day

Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points on more than 45 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting from 6,000 points, access 9,000+ hotel partner properties via Aeroplan HotelSavers, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson at the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting from 3,500 points.

To join Aeroplan’s community of more than 10 million active and engaged members and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

Aeroplan Celebrated at the 2025 Freddie Awards

Aeroplan earned three top honours at this year’s Freddie Awards:

Program of the Year (Airline)

Best Elite Program (Airline)

Best Promotion (Airline) for its 40th Anniversary Campaign.

With more than nine million votes cast by loyalty program members globally, Aeroplan is proud to be recognized for delivering exceptional rewards and experiences to its members.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.



