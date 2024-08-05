After 30 years, Vancouver Ad Agency Wasserman Unveils New Identity as 9Letters

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wasserman, BC’s largest independent ad agency, has announced their rebrand to 9Letters, effective 09/09. This rebrand signals recent changes to how the organization operates, ensuring its clients’ messages cut through the increasingly cluttered media landscape by enhancing its data analysis tools and investing in new talent. Wasserman has a rich 30-year history in Vancouver, working with notable clients such as the BC Nurses Union, Vancity, Dexcom, ICBC, Encorp/Return-It, and more.

The new name was inspired by the eye charts used for testing vision. Those charts rely on the same nine letters, arranged in different ways, to reveal what is missing and bring it into focus. This resonated with the 9Letters team, who help clients uncover insights and craft executions that ensure their messages are seen, understood, and remembered by the audiences that matter most.

“This isn’t a rebrand for rebrand’s sake. It’s an acknowledgement and signal of change,” says Cam Landell, 9Letters President and Partner. “The marketing landscape isn’t what it was when Wasserman first opened its doors. Now, if you want attention, it needs to be earned. By connecting with people. By understanding what they’re interested in hearing – not just what you want to say. By showing up in unexpected places in unexpected ways.”

Landell adds, “We’ve reimagined our people, our processes, and our purpose to deliver sharper, more impactful solutions to our clients’ toughest business challenges. Reinvention wasn’t optional—it was essential. Because in our world, standing still means falling behind, and our clients deserve an agency that moves forward with them every single day.”

This redefinition is driven by world-class creative and strategic talent who bring fresh thinking and proven results. Recent additions include award-winning Creative Director Neil Shapiro (formerly of DDB, known for iconic campaigns for Destination Canada, VW, BC Dairy, and BC Hydro) and Director of Strategy Laura McRae (returning to Canada after eight years in Australia working with brands like Westfield, Volvo and Levi’s). The agency has also expanded its social media expertise with the addition of Director of Social Content Rachael Abram (formerly of LG2, working with brands Under Armour, LCBO, The Source, and Women’s Shelters Canada).

Learn more about 9Letters at 9letters.ca.

About 9Letters

9Letters is an independent, fully integrated, advertising agency based on the West Coast. With a focus on strategic clarity and creativity, 9Letters cuts through market confusion to help brands be seen in a crowded world. Learn more about them at 9Letters.ca.

