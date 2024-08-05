After Escaping War, Ukrainian Filmmaker Helps Tell a Global Story About Energy Poverty and Hope

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Ukrainian film and television director Mykola Pelikhov fled his war-torn homeland with his family, he could never have imagined that months later he would be climbing through the Andes Mountains of Peru, documenting one of the most urgent challenges of our time: energy poverty.

Now, as co-director of Help Is On The Way, a new feature documentary by TIFF alumnus and founder of Muster Point Productions, Mathew Embry, Pelikhov’s journey of resilience and renewal has become deeply intertwined with the film’s mission: showing how energy poverty is not only about electricity and heat — it’s about freedom, sovereignty, and survival.

“Having lived through Russia’s weaponization of energy against Ukraine, I know what happens when a nation loses control of its energy supply,” says Pelikhov. “I wanted to show the world what energy poverty really looks like, and how Canada can help prevent it.”

After relocating to Calgary, Pelikhov connected with Embry, who was producing documentaries exploring the importance of Canadian energy and its impact globally. Together, they led production teams into rural Peru with the Canadian not-for-profit Light Up The World, capturing powerful stories of families gaining stable electricity for the first time.

The expedition pushed Pelikhov to his limits, battling altitude, torrential rain, and treacherous terrain, but his determination never wavered. “It wasn’t just a film shoot,” he says. “It was a mission.”

For the villagers, access to electricity was life-changing – powering schools, improving healthcare, enhancing safety, and opening new opportunities. Moved by the transformation, the filmmakers have launched a GoFundMe campaign ( gofundme.com/CanadaCanHelp ) to help bring power to another Peruvian community, ensuring the work continues beyond the film.

Pelikhov hopes Canadians will see Help Is On The Way as a reminder of how fortunate the nation is, and how much good it can do globally by developing its energy responsibly. “People can’t take energy for granted,” he says. “Everyone in the world deserves access to reliable energy, not just energy-rich countries like Canada.”

Director Mathew Embry agrees. “Energy means life, heat, healthcare, education, and hope,” he says. “If Canada embraces a balanced path that includes conventional fuels, renewables, and emerging technologies, developed responsibly, we can make a real difference to end this global crisis.”

Help Is On The Way is now available to stream for free at www.CanadaCanHelp.com .

About the Film:

Help Is On The Way is directed by Mathew Embry (Living Proof, Global Warning) and Mykola Pelikhov, exploring the global crisis of energy poverty through the lens of communities in Peru and Canada. The documentary highlights how responsible energy development, innovation, and compassion can light the path toward a more equitable world.

Media Contact:

Name: Inna Lynnyk

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.CanadaCanHelp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11736cb9-1da9-4d02-9d35-8576edbb96cb



CBJ Newsmakers