AGCO orders immediate suspension of North Bay’s Max Multi Mart’s lottery and alcohol licences in response to human trafficking charges

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued an immediate Order of Suspension of the lottery retail registration and alcohol sales licence for Max Multi Mart, located at 610 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. This action follows criminal charges laid against Hiteshkumar Patel, the owner and sole proprietor of Max Multi Mart, in connection with a human trafficking investigation by the North Bay City Police.

Mr. Patel faces a range of serious charges including human trafficking, material benefits from human trafficking, laundering the proceeds of crime, fraud over $5,000, and extortion. These charges stem from an investigation initiated by the North Bay City Police in October 2024, focusing on allegations of unpaid wages, coercion of a foreign national, and the sale of immigration documents. The accused was released on house arrest on June 2nd, and the courts have issued a publication ban.

Mr. Patel’s alleged actions are deeply troubling and violate the high ethical standards demanded of an AGCO licensee. Consequently, the AGCO has ordered the immediate suspension of both the Convenience Store Licence and the Lottery Retailer Registration for Max Multi Mart, effective immediately.

“Human trafficking is not only a criminal offence but an abhorrent violation of human rights and decency. The AGCO will take every available step to uphold the highest standards of conduct in the industries we regulate and to support our partners in law enforcement as they work to combat these crimes.”

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

The AGCO’s suspensions were ordered under subsection 13(3) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22) and subsection 14(1) of the Gaming Control Act, 1992 (S.O. 1992, c. 24), which permit the Registrar to suspend a licence where it is necessary in the public interest.

A licence-holder served with an Order of Immediate Suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

