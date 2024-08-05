AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders and Implementation of Certain Fund Changes Approved by Securityholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following special meetings of securityholders held on June 26, 2025, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced that securityholders approved the proposed changes to the investment objectives of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund (each a “Fund”, and collectively, the “Funds”), as follows:

Fund Current Investment Objective Proposed Investment Objective AGF Short-Term Income Class The Fund’s objective is to provide maximum income while preserving capital and liquidity. It invests primarily in short-term instruments, government guaranteed securities and corporate paper with a minimum A credit rating. The Fund’s objective is to provide maximum income, while preserving capital and liquidity. It invests primarily in Canadian money market instruments, such as Canadian treasury bills. AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, globally, which fit the Fund’s concept of sustainable development. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that are delivering a positive sustainability impact by providing solutions to the key challenges in sustainable development.

The new investment objectives will be implemented by AGF Investments by an amendment to the simplified prospectus of the Funds, on or about July 15, 2025. In connection with the investment objective changes, the following changes will also be made to the Funds on or about July 15:

Strategy Changes: The investment strategies of the Funds will be amended to align with the new investment objectives of the Funds, as further detailed in the management information circular referenced below.

Name Change: AGF Short-Term Income Class will change its name to AGF Canadian Money Market Class.

At the meetings, securityholders also approved changes to the capital structure of AGF All World Tax Advantage Group Limited, as per disclosure included in the management information circular.

Additional information regarding the changes in investment objective, and other associated changes, is provided in the Funds’ management information circular, which is available on www.AGF.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $53 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

