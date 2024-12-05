AgriFORCE Growing Systems Combines Bitcoin Mining and Agriculture to Drive Sustainable Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property-driven technology leader, is proud to announce the launch of sustainable agricultural operations at its newly acquired Bitcoin mining facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada. By harnessing the excess heat and carbon emissions from Bitcoin mining, AgriFORCE is pioneering a novel approach to promote agricultural productivity while reducing environmental impact.

The facility, powered by an on-site generator, utilizing flared gas, integrates carbon capture and heat reuse technologies to support the cultivation of premium crops and aquaculture. Targeted products include white-legged shrimp, nutrient-dense micro-greens, and high-demand red seaweed—key contributors to food security and economic development in the region. These sustainable practices are designed to offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with high-energy Bitcoin mining, demonstrating a model for future growth.

David Welch, AgriFORCE Chairman, emphasized the significance of this integrated approach: “Agriculture and energy are inextricably linked, and this facility epitomizes how innovation can bridge the gap between these sectors. By transforming exhaust heat and carbon into resources for agricultural production, we are creating a symbiotic system that benefits both the environment and the community. This is a true testament to our commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking solutions.”

Jolie Kahn, AgriFORCE CEO, highlighted the scalability and economic potential of this model: “Our Sturgeon County facility demonstrates how stranded gas assets and modular systems like Bitcoin mining can be repurposed to generate multiple revenue streams. This approach not only has potential to strengthen our balance sheet but also creates tangible benefits for the local community. By coupling innovative agribusiness with high-energy operations, we’re redefining sustainability in ways that can be replicated globally.”

With this milestone, AgriFORCE underscores its commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to address critical challenges in energy and food production.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture and food systems through innovative technology and sustainable practices. By integrating intellectual property, advanced technology, and deep industry expertise, AgriFORCE delivers solutions that drive value for shareholders and the communities it serves. Learn more at www.agriforcegs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect AgriFORCE’s current expectations and are based on information available as of the date hereof. For more information, please refer to the company’s filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

Richard Wong, CFO

[email protected]

CORE IR

[email protected]



