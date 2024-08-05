Ahsan Ashraf Joins Jaylen Brown as Hapbee Investor, Executive and Board Member

MONTREAL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB), the digital wellness company behind the pioneering bio-streaming wearable platform, today announced the appointment of Ahsan Ashraf to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ashraf, a veteran technologist and product strategist, recently joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and now steps into a larger leadership role as Hapbee accelerates its innovation and market expansion.

Mr. Ashraf joins NBA All-Star and Hapbee’s Chief Innovation Officer Jaylen Brown, who became an investor and Board member in 2024. Together, they represent a dynamic fusion of science, performance, and cultural relevance, working to position Hapbee at the forefront of next-gen wellness technology. In conjunction with Mr. Ashraf’s appointment, Hapbee is also announcing the addition of two additional executive Board Members:

Kenneth S. Adessky, Hapbee’s Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, brings decades of legal and regulatory expertise across the tech and consumer landscapes. His guidance has been pivotal in navigating public company governance and capital markets.



Rachid Lassal, CPA, joins the Board with a global finance background, including advisory roles across health and tech sectors. His experience spans corporate finance, operational strategy, and public company readiness.

These appointments reflect Hapbee’s continued evolution from early-stage innovator to category-defining platform. To accommodate the company’s growing scale and complexity, the Board has voted to expand from eight to ten members.

As part of this transition, Mark Timm will step down from the Board after four years of service. “Mark has been a passionate champion of our mission and played a key role in shaping our journey from early product development to public launch,” said Yona Shtern, CEO and Chair of the Board. “We’re deeply grateful for his contributions and excited for the caliber of leadership joining us at this stage.”

Revocation of MCTO

As a result of the filing of the Company’s 2024 audited annual financial statements along with its Q1 interim financial statements filed earlier this week, the Company is pleased to announce the revocation of the Management Cease Trade Order previously approved under National Policy 12-203 (Management Cease Trade Orders) by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company (see the Company’s press release dated May 1, 2025 filed on SEDAR+). Trading in the Company’s securities by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will no longer be restricted.

