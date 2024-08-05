VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USA News Group News Commentary – Cybercriminals weaponizing artificial intelligence have driven malicious package uploads to surge 156% in 2025[1], while fully autonomous AI-driven intrusion campaigns are expected to dominate December operations[2]. At the same time, quantum computing advances threaten to render today’s encryption obsolete, yet a new report reveals 91% of enterprises lack formal quantum-safe migration plans, leaving critical infrastructure exposed to both immediate AI-powered threats and future quantum decryption attacks[3]. This dual crisis has accelerated adoption of next-generation security platforms, with recent developments from QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The convergence of AI-enhanced attacks and quantum vulnerability is reshaping security budgets, with the post-quantum cryptography market projected to exceed $17.69 billion by 2034 as organizations rush to deploy dual-threat protection[4]. Security analysts warn that organizations implementing AI-native defenses while simultaneously migrating to quantum-resistant encryption gain critical advantages over competitors relying on legacy systems vulnerable to both attack vectors.

QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), formerly Scope Technologies Corp., has announced a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister company Porta Nusa, marking the company’s official entry into the Indonesian market. The dual-channel agreement positions QSE’s quantum-secure data protection solutions for broad adoption across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors throughout Indonesia.

For more than a decade, NUSA Networks has operated as one of Indonesia’s premier system integrators, working with over 30 global technology partners and delivering more than 150 major projects for large enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions. With more than 100 employees dedicated to cybersecurity, managed services, and data center solutions, NUSA Networks is recognized as a trusted provider of secure infrastructure for mission-critical environments. Porta Nusa, its distribution arm, represents leading global technology brands and will enable nationwide availability of QSE technologies through existing cybersecurity providers.

“NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. “Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE’s quantum-secure data protection solutions.”

Under the agreement, NUSA Networks will offer QSE’s quantum-secure Vault, QSE-Chat mobile application, and broader product suite directly to its established client base, while Porta Nusa will onboard and support QSE solutions across its extensive distribution and channel partner network, enabling rapid scaling across Indonesia’s expanding cybersecurity market.

The partnership follows QSE’s recent launch of qREK, a Software Development Kit enabling developers and enterprises to locally generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. Built on zero-trust architecture, qREK supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms. The company also rolled out QSE-Chat, a quantum-secure mobile messaging app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store exclusively for enterprise clients.

In November, QSE achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division signed a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus, representing quantum-resilient technologies across more than 300 channel partners throughout Southeast Asia.

The global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032, while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034. The company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-generation observability platform, for $3.35 billion in cash and replacement equity awards. Chronosphere reports generating annual recurring revenue of over $160 million as of September 2025, growing triple-digits year-over-year, and is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms.

“The foundational requirement for every modern AI data center is constant uptime and resilience, which demands real-time, always-on observability delivered at the right cost,” said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. “Chronosphere was built to scale for the data demands of the AI era from day one, which is why it is chosen by leading AI-native and born-in-the-cloud organizations. And once we leverage AgentiX with Chronosphere, we will take observability from simple dashboards to real-time, agentic remediation.”

The combined solution will deploy AI agents to autonomously detect performance issues, investigate root causes, and provide agentic remediation at petabyte scale. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Palo Alto Networks’ second half of fiscal 2026.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has announced the general availability of Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR), extending the Falcon platform to secure the AI prompt and agent interaction layer. The solution delivers unified, real-time protection across development workflows and workforce AI usage, stopping prompt injection attacks, jailbreaks, and unsafe content powered by intelligence from 180+ known prompt injection techniques.

“Prompt injection is a frontier security problem,” said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. “Adversaries are injecting hidden instructions into GenAI tools to weaponize the very systems transforming how work gets done. Falcon AIDR secures every prompt, response, and agent action in real time, extending the power of the Falcon platform to the interaction layer and delivering complete protection across our customers’ AI infrastructure.”

With Falcon AIDR, CrowdStrike provides end-to-end security for AI development and workforce use, protecting everything from the environments where AI runs to the interaction layer where prompts and agents operate. The platform automatically detects and blocks credentials, regulated data, and sensitive information before it can reach models, agents, or external AI systems.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) reported third quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue of $258.9 million, up 23% year-over-year, with annualized recurring revenue increasing 23% to $1,055.3 million as of October 31, 2025. The company achieved non-GAAP operating margin of 7%, compared to negative 5% in the prior year period, and non-GAAP net income margin of 10%, demonstrating continued progress toward sustainable profitability.

“We continue to demonstrate a strong combination of top-tier growth and margin improvement,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Our third-quarter performance underscores the growing demand for our AI-native security platform that combines data, intelligence, and defense. Our early-mover advantage and approach for both AI for Security and Security for AI is resonating with customers.”

The company reported customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 20% to 1,572 as of October 31, 2025, while operating cash flow margin improved to 8% from negative 3% in the prior year period. SentinelOne announced that Barbara Larson will transition from CFO, with Barry Padgett, Chief Growth Officer, serving as interim CFO while the company conducts a search for its next CFO.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has released Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms to general availability in Windows Server 2025, Windows 11 clients (24H2, 25H2), and .NET 10, representing a significant milestone in the company’s Quantum Safe Program. The release includes ML-KEM for key encapsulation and key exchange scenarios, and ML-DSA for identity verification, integrity checks, and digital signature-based authentication, enhancing preparedness against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats.

Developers now have access to PQC algorithms integrated directly into Windows cryptographic infrastructure and .NET 10’s cryptographic APIs, enabling cross-platform support for building secure applications on Windows or Linux. The general availability of PQC capabilities in Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS) is targeted for early 2026, which will enable issuance and management of certificates using PQC algorithms to protect identities, devices, and communications well into the quantum era.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

