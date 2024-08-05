Air Canada Named North American Winner for Employee Experience Strategy at the Customer Centricity World Series Awards

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Canada was voted the North American Winner for Employee Experience Strategy in the sixth annual ARCET Global Customer Centricity World Series Awards. The awards celebrate companies from around the world for superior customer and employee experiences, and Air Canada was recognized for its innovative “Care & Class” initiative.

“We are incredibly honoured that Air Canada’s “Care & Class” initiative has captured global recognition so early on. This brings a great deal of momentum to the work that our teams are delivering as we begin expanding it to Air Canada’s three Canadian hubs as well as across North American airports,” said Tom Stevens, Vice President, Customer Experience and Service Operations at Air Canada.

“Our goal is to deliver an elevated level of personal care to every customer’s travel experience. We’ve seen significant improvements in both employee engagement and customer satisfaction, simply by tapping into the insights of our employees who are closest to our customers. In doing so we’re empowering them to deliver greater peace of mind in the most challenging scenarios. And on even the bluest sky days when everything is operating smoothly, these teams are creating memorable moments for our customers.”

“It is great to see so many companies still putting their customers first, a true testament to Customer Experience being alive and well. A huge congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our independent expert judges for their time and diligence, ensuring these awards are robust and fair,” Mark Hamill, CEO of ARCET Global commented.

About the Awards

The Customer Centricity World Series is the ultimate gathering of Customer Centric organizations from around the globe. Now in its sixth year, the awards not only celebrate worldwide winners but also regional winners from North American, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The program seeks to recognize the very best Customer Experience stories. All of ARCET Global's awards are Certified by the Customer Institute and their scoring model is endorsed by the Business School at University of Dundee in the UK. More than 150 expert independent judges choose the winners.

