Air Canada Opens New Café Location at Vancouver International Airport

Fourth Air Canada Café location expands airline’s growing network of grab-and-go lounges

Design inspired by aviation and Vancouver’s natural beauty

Premium space for 52 customers, offering a thoughtfully designed setting to grab a bite, work and recharge before their flight

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing its investment in elevating the lounge experience, Air Canada today announced the opening of its fourth Air Canada Café, bringing the premium grab-and-go concept to Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Located in the domestic terminal between Gates C46 and C47, the new Café draws inspiration from Vancouver’s natural beauty, cultural diversity, and deep connections to the land. It offers a comfortable, locally inspired space for eligible customers to relax and recharge in the lounge – or to take a taste of the city onboard with convenient grab-and-go options.

The 2,142-square-foot (approx.138-square-metre) Air Canada Café blends local flavours with thoughtful and convenient amenities, featuring a curated selection of quintessential Vancouver cuisine, from Nanaimo bars to Asian-influenced bites, alongside a variety of self-serve beverages.

With power conveniently placed at every seat, the Café’s productivity-focused design invites travellers stay connected in comfort. Eligible customers can enjoy easy entry by scanning their boarding pass at the eGates.

“This new space is all about offering guests a thoughtful blend of modern amenities and cozy vibes, while celebrating the beauty and spirit of Vancouver,” said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Product & Services at Air Canada. “We hope the Air Canada Café becomes a go-to place for our customers to unwind and recharge, making their time at YVR even more enjoyable.”

The menu serves as a culinary tribute to Vancouver, a city shaped by its diversity, creativity, and deep connection to the land. Centred on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, the offering brings a true sense of place to every dish.

The Café also showcases a striking series of four original works by Vancouver-based, Chinese-Canadian artist Scott Sueme, whose bold compositions blend abstract shapes, symbols, and text to evoke themes of nature, identity, and belonging. The series reflects the artist’s history as a street artist and Air Canada’s celebration of the creativity and culture that define the West Coast.

“Collaborating on the Vancouver concept for this new Air Canada Café has been a true highlight for us,” Par Bain, Director of Hospitality at, Vancouver’s Smart Design, the company that designed the café. “With design elements like the fuselage-inspired ceiling and natural curves, we crafted a space that strikes a balance between precision and organic forms, reflecting Vancouver’s unique character and the geometry of aviation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Air Canada Café to YVR, which enhances our lounge offering and provides another option for passengers to dine, relax and recharge,” said Benedict Ma, Director, Passenger Retail Experience at Vancouver International Airport. “The Café’s selection of local flavours and global cuisine within our sense of place to offer our customers an experience that is uniquely Vancouver and expands the opportunity for passengers to enjoy the best our city has to offer, right here at the airport.”

Key Features of the Air Canada Café at Vancouver International Airport:

Curated Food and Beverage Offerings

Grab-and-go food selections include decadent Japanese-inspired matcha and white chocolate overnight oats, Vancouver favourite Lee’s Donuts, house-made Vietnamese nems (pork and vegetable spring rolls), and a Korean crispy chicken burger

Menu selections accommodate a variety of dietary needs, with clear ingredient and allergen labelling accessible via QR code, reflecting Air Canada’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and guest well-being

Wide beverage selection, including local craft beer and seltzer from Vancouver’s Persephone Brewing, and Nitro cold brew available on tap, along with milk alternatives including oat, almond and soy

Amenities and Space

Capacity for 52 customers in a 2,142-square-foot (approx.138-square-metre) premium space

Productivity-style seating and high-top counters for working

Power at every seat, including USB-C ports with wattage to charge a laptop

Signature Design

Created in collaboration with Vancouver-based design firm Smart Design, blending subtle aviation references with elements inspired by the city’s distinctive natural landscape

Artwork series from Vancouver-based artist Scott Sueme

Striking fuselage-inspired ceiling pays homage to flight

Space features light fixtures inspired by river rocks, designed by Vancouver-based design decorative luminaire studio A-N-D Light

Eligibility for Air Canada Café Access

The Air Canada Café at Vancouver International Airport is available to Air Canada customers travelling on a Business Class ticket, Aeroplan 50K, 75K, or Aeroplan Super Elite Status Members, Star Alliance Gold customers, and Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders.

Air Canada Cafes are featured at Toronto Pearson International Airport, at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in collaboration with Aspire, at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, and now Vancouver International Airport.

Elevating the airport experience

Air Canada continues to modernize and expand its lounge network, focusing on customer care, convenience, and comfort. By the end of 2025, the airline will have added over 500 additional lounge seats worldwide, delivering more space and amenities for travellers. This expansion builds on series of recent lounge upgrades that introduce elevated design, modern seating, and improved power access in select locations.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d92a8624-680e-4062-9b1f-e70dfac3d438



CBJ Newsmakers