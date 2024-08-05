Alamos Gold Releases 2024 Annual ESG Report

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the Company’s progress and performance across its operations, projects and offices in 2024.

“There are years that define an organization’s journey, and 2024 will be remembered as one of them. It was a year of meaningful growth and continued alignment with the values that make Alamos Gold a company we are proud to be part of,” said President & CEO John McCluskey. “This year’s report outlines how our values have continued to guide us. I’m proud of the strong, values-driven culture we’ve built – rooted in safety, responsibility, and collaboration – and of the talented people whose impact will sustain Alamos as a leading gold producer for years to come.”

The 2024 ESG Report is available at https://esg2024.alamosgold.com and highlights key achievements and initiatives, including:

$1.5 million invested in local community initiatives, including donations, sponsorships, community programs and infrastructure;

in local community initiatives, including donations, sponsorships, community programs and infrastructure; Zero significant environmental incidents , including no reportable tailings-related events;

, including no reportable tailings-related events; Strengthened partnerships with Indigenous communities in Canada, including partnering with Batchewana First Nation to construct a new 115-kilovolt transmission line;

in Canada, including partnering with Batchewana First Nation to construct a new 115-kilovolt transmission line; Over 100,000 hours of employee training delivered, a 17% increase over the previous year, with a focus on health, safety and emergency response;

delivered, a 17% increase over the previous year, with a focus on health, safety and emergency response; 9% reduction in total Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions ;

; 98% of procurement spent with in-country suppliers ;

; Five consecutive years of compliance with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs).

This Report is guided by leading sustainability frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Industry Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards – “Core” option. It focuses on the economic, environmental, social and governance topics of greatest relevance to Alamos and its stakeholders.

Since 2013, Alamos has published an annual sustainability report to provide transparency on its performance and commitments. In 2019, the Company rebranded the publication as an ESG Report to reflect the evolving depth of its disclosure and alignment with recognized global standards.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

