Alaris Equity Partners Announces Closing of $115 Million Bought Deal Offering of 6.25% Convertible Unsecured Senior Debentures

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unless otherwise stated, all numbers in this press release are presented in Canadian dollars. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust“) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced offering of convertible unsecured senior debentures (“Debentures“) with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by National Bank Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and including Desjardins Capital Markets, Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and Cormark Securities Inc. A total of $115 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were issued at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering“), including through the full exercise of the $15 million over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 of each year commencing on June 30, 2026. The first payment will include accrued and unpaid interest for the period from the Closing Date to, but excluding, June 30, 2026. The Debentures will mature on December 31, 2030 (the “Maturity Date”). The Debentures will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AD.DB.C”.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially repay outstanding indebtedness under Alaris’ subsidiary’s senior credit facility which may be subsequently redrawn and used to fund future investments in new Partner (as defined below) investments or general trust purposes.

ABOUT ALARIS

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses (“Partners”) primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Partners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions under applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements including, without limitation, management’s expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning: the use of proceeds of the Offering and the use of the Senior Debt Facility. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “continues” or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations on which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that: Alaris will use the net proceeds from the Offering in the manner described herein and that the Debentures will trade on the TSX consistent with as described herein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to: the use of proceeds from the Offering in a manner that differs than as set forth herein and that the listing of the Debentures will not occur in the timeframes set out herein . Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those indicated are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” in the Trust’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is filed under the Trust’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Statements containing forward-looking information reflect management’s current beliefs and assumptions based on information in its possession on the date of this news release. Although management believes that the assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Alaris does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

