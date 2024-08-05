Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2024 Q4 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust“) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its year-end results for the period ended December 31, 2024 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday, March 10, 2025. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11am ET) the following day, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants must register for the call using this link: Pre-registra t io n to Q4 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). Participants can access the webcast here: Q4 we b cast . A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months. Participants can also find the link on our website, stored under the “Investors” section – “Presentations and Events”, at www.alarisequitypartners.com .

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses (“Private Company Partners“) primarily through structure equity. The principal objective of the structured equity investments is to generate stable and predictable returns for its unitholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation and is complimented with common equity positions which generate returns alongside the founders of our Private Company Partners.

