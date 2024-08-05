Alberta Cancer Foundation launches ‘The Time Store’ campaign to bring more moments to Albertans facing cancer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, Albertans are asked to give the gift of time to loved ones facing a cancer journey. The Alberta Cancer Foundation has launched a new ad campaign asking people across the province a powerful question: “What if you could buy more time for your loved ones?”

The campaign features ‘The Time Store’, a concept where holiday shoppers could – through a retail experience – give the greatest gift there is: time. The campaign invites Albertans to reflect on what time is worth and consider how they can help give more of it to the one in two Albertans who will face cancer in their lifetime. Donations to the Foundation help fuel lifesaving research, innovation and patient support programs that give Albertans more hope and more important moments.

“We know Albertans want to make a difference this giving season. The Time Store is our way of sparking meaningful conversations and inspiring Albertan to make a real impact,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “We all have the power to help. Donations translate directly into more time for meaningful moments and what better gift is there this season than the gift of time?”

It’s a message that resonates with Colin Dalziel, a young husband and father of two living with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis who is featured in the campaign.

In July 2024, Colin was on a mountain hike when he experienced what seemed to be a minor stomach-ache. It progressively worsened each day, eventually leading to the emergency room. He was soon diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of unknown primary. His prognosis was three months.

Colin’s ongoing treatment journey has taken place at the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary and has involved a grueling schedule of chemotherapy and multiple rounds of radiation. The treatment plan has been remarkably effective. The radiation quickly shrunk the largest mass in his pelvis, and the combination of chemo and radiation continues to work, giving him precious time.

“Every month I have where I feel well enough to parent is another month where my kids are developing and growing with their dad around. This gift of time makes me value the small things in life — being present with them, dropping my son off at hockey, and watching my daughter and her friends run around the neighbourhood. There’s a huge sense of purpose in that,” says Dalziel.

Colin calls the time he’s been given a “miracle,” a testament to the decades of research and development funded by organizations like the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Albertans across the province can join the movement on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season by visiting AlbertaCancer.ca/MoreTime to give the gift of time. Thanks to the generosity of Basecamp Resorts, gifts will be matched, doubling the impact.

A media kit with a backgrounder, photos of Colin Dalziel and videos from The Time Store campaign can be accessed here.

