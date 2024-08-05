Alberta Energy Regulator strengthens Board of Directors with the addition of three new directors

CALGARY, AB, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Energy Regulator is pleased to announce the Government of Alberta has appointed Lee Deibert, Roderick Graham, and Richard Piche, to its Board of Directors, effective today, for a five-year term. Current board member, Gary Leach has been reappointed for another five-year term.

In addition, current board member, Corinna Bryson, will be completing her term as a member of the Board on April 14, 2025. The Board of Directors would like to thank Corinna for her service and contributions to governance of energy regulation in Alberta.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Lee, Rod, and Richard to the Board,” said Duncan Au, Chair of the AER Board of Directors. “Their collective experience and insight will further strengthen our governance and support the AER in fulfilling its regulatory mandate. These appointments reflect our commitment to a diverse, skilled Board providing strong oversight to navigate an increasingly complex energy landscape.”

Rob Morgan, Chief Executive Officer commented, “With the Board composition now complete, I look forward to their guidance and support as the AER strives to deliver on the high expectations of stakeholders and Indigenous communities.”

Lee Deibert

Lee Deibert is a professional geologist with a Master of Science and a proven track record in finance, liability management, and corporate governance. Mr. Deibert was a founding partner and CEO of Meridian Environmental Consulting Ltd. and has deep knowledge in remediation and reclamation programs as well as geothermal and mining experience He has served on numerous boards and committees, contributing expertise in governance, enterprise risk, and financial oversight. Mr. Deibert brings a strong understanding of regulatory compliance and governance best practices.

Roderick Graham

Rod Graham has over three decades of experience in the energy sector across Western Canada. He spent the first 17 years in Alberta-based private equity, where he played a key role in sourcing, investing in, and growing more than 60 oil and gas, energy service, and energy industrial companies. Over the past 15 years, he has served as CEO and President of three complex Alberta-based companies; Velocity Truck Centres Canada (formerly First Truck Centres), Horizon North Logistics Inc., and ZCL Composites Inc.

Mr. Graham holds an Honours Business Degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. He is a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

Richard Piche

Richard Piche is Métis and a seasoned professional with global experience leading energy projects across five countries. As President of Cascade Projects—an Indigenous-owned and controlled corporation—he helps Canadian energy companies advance project and economic success through Indigenous economic inclusion. A certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holder of the ICD.D designation, Mr. Piche has led operations, business development, and corporate initiatives with a strong focus on Indigenous engagement.

About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER provides for the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca.

Contact

Email: [email protected] | Media line: 1-855-474-6356

Connect with AER

X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook



CBJ Newsmakers