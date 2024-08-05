Algo8 Announces Successful Scaling of AI-Powered Process Optimization and Safety with a Global Automotive Component Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedBright AI Investments Inc. (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF) (FSE: Y30), a capital allocator focused on high-growth technology and artificial intelligence companies, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of its portfolio company Algo8’s AI-powered process optimization and computer vision systems across multiple facilities in the United States and Mexico, delivering significant gains in productivity, reliability, and sustainability for a premier global supplier of automotive components and systems.

Transitioning Manufacturing to Predictive Intelligence

Through a series of AI-led rollouts with this leading automotive supplier, the organization has transitioned to predictive, insight-driven decision-making. In the United States, Algo8’s solutions have enabled real-time detection of scrap contributors, visualization of production parameters, and proactive alerts on deviations. These interventions have successfully reduced scrap generation, improved product quality, and enhanced overall cost efficiency.

Simultaneously, advanced computer vision systems have been implemented to monitor micro stoppages and forklift movements, ensuring safer shop floors, stronger SOP compliance, and optimized production cycles.

In Mexico, Algo8 is now working on intelligent quality systems that generate heatmaps from light transmittance data, enabling predictive defect detection, higher yields, and more efficient material utilization.

Building on these initial successes, Algo8 and the automotive leader are advancing the next phase of transformation. This includes optimizing production processes and enhancing crucial sub-assembly manufacturing (such as headliner assembly) through advanced monitoring and improving production scheduling. Additionally, AI-powered predictive analytics will help reduce scrap and improve operational efficiency across their global facilities, providing real-time performance insights through integrated enterprise dashboards.

“Together with this global automotive manufacturing powerhouse, we are proving how industrial AI can reimagine manufacturing at scale—creating safer, smarter, and sustainable operations,” said, Nandan Mishra CEO & Co-Founder of Algo8. “Our journey with this industry leader is only the beginning. The next phase is about scaling these proven AI systems across facilities and geographies to unlock exponential value”.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI Investments Inc. is a capital allocator focused on investing in diversified industries, with a primary focus on technology and artificial intelligence. These include both public and private companies. MedBright focuses on near-term and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potential while maintaining its commitment to governance.

About Algo8 Industrial AI Inc.

Algo8 is a global deep-tech pioneer in industrial AI, leveraging advanced machine learning and computer vision to drive transformational impact across energy and manufacturing sectors. Its solutions enable predictive intelligence, hyper-automation, and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

