All Weather at Home Receives 10th ENERGY STAR® Canada Award

Edmonton, AB, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Weather at Home, a Canadian leader in energy-efficient windows and doors, is proud to announce it has received the 2025 ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Award. This is the third consecutive year Natural Resources Canada has recognized the company with this award, reflecting its leadership in energy efficiency and delivering products that set the bar for long-term performance in Western Canadian homes.

Presented by ENERGY STAR Canada, the Special Recognition Award celebrates organizations driving measurable change in how Canadians build and live. From the Prairies to the Pacific, All Weather at Home has helped homeowners save energy, supported builders in meeting evolving codes, and shipped more than 410,000 ENERGY STAR-certified product configurations in the past year alone.

“This award is a testament to the quality, innovation, and performance built into every product that leaves our facility,” say co-CEOs Colin Wiebe and Jillene Lakevold. “From the design stage to the final installation, our team delivers products our customers can trust for comfort, durability, and energy savings—season after season. We’re proud to see our windows and doors recognized as a benchmark for energy efficiency.

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, acknowledged All Weather at Home stating, “I offer my congratulations to this year’s ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and industrial facilities do the important work of improving energy efficiency and increasing affordability for Canadians.”

This marks All Weather at Home’s 10th ENERGY STAR Canada award since 2010, reflecting a legacy of advocacy, innovation, and commitment to energy efficiency.

About ENERGY STAR Canada

ENERGY STAR Canada partners with organizations nationwide to make energy efficiency accessible and meaningful, helping reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future. Each ENERGY STAR certified product meets rigorous performance standards, giving Canadians confidence in their choices for a better tomorrow.

About All Weather at Home

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, All Weather at Home is one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated manufacturers of residential windows and doors. Formerly known as All Weather Windows, the company is built on a proud legacy of strong partnerships, long-standing relationships, and a deep connection to the communities they serve.

With a 261,000+ square foot Canadian manufacturing footprint, All Weather at Home serves a growing network of nearly 800 dealer partners, as well as homeowners, builders, and contractors across Western Canada. Every product is made in Canada, built for real life, and tested to stand up to the country’s toughest climates.

As a Platinum Club member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 17 consecutive years, and five-time ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient, All Weather at Home sets the standard for energy-efficient design, reliable performance, and everyday comfort.

All Weather at Home is part of the All Weather Group, which includes All Weather Commercial & Glass and Westeck Windows and Doors. For more information, visit https://allweatherathome.ca.

