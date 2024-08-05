Skip to content
Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411, conference ID #2415499. The webcast will be accessible here or at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

