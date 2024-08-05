Skip to content
Allied Announces September 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of September 2025, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2025.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]


