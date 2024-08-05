Allied Completes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in M4

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of an additional 50% interest in M4 of Main Alley Campus, 108 East 5th Avenue, in Vancouver, bringing its interest in the property to 100%.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

