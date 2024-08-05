Almadex Acquires Rattlesnake, Arizona Porphyry-Epithermal Project by Staking, Preliminary Surface Sampling returns 326 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake early-stage exploration project by staking. The Project is located in Arizona and was identified as part of Almadex’s ongoing regional exploration program in the western USA.

The Rattlesnake Property covers a currently mapped area of both quartz alunite and argillic hydrothermal alteration developed in andesite volcanic rocks which are crosscut by altered dykes and dyke swarms. Stockwork and silver-lead-zinc bearing quartz-calcite veining is associated with the dyke zones while elevated copper is associated with the quartz-alunite altered ribs. To date, assay results have been received for 39 of the 96 grab rock samples collected on the Property. The results from the preliminary sampling are very encouraging and support the interpretation that the Rattlesnake property represents a preserved porphyry lithocap environment. Of the 39 samples for which results have been received, 7 of these samples returned over 100 ppm copper (up to 401 ppm copper and averaging 152 ppm copper for all 39 samples), and one grab sample of vein material in the dyke area returned 326 g/t silver and 1.52% zinc. The rest of the samples were either below detection or not significant.

The Company is planning an aggressive soil sampling and induced polarization (IP) geophysical program along with further geological mapping and sampling for the winter of 2025/26 at the Rattlesnake Project to define drill targets for preliminary testing.

J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, “Our regional exploration program continues to identify new porphyry lithocap targets for acquisition. This preliminary work at Rattlesnake has identified a large area of alteration we interpret to be part of a porphyry lithocap. We will continue to move all our early-stage projects forward this year along with our plans for drilling our more advanced properties. We fully expect the remainder of 2025 and 2026 to be an important time for our Company.”

Qualified Persons and Technical Details

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

The grab samples reported in this news release were taken from outcrop. Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralisation. The analyses reported were carried out at ALS Chemex Laboratories of Tucson and North Vancouver using industry standard analytical techniques. For copper, silver and zinc, samples are first analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (“ICP-AES”), with four acid digestion. Samples that return values greater than 10,000 ppm copper, 100 ppm silver or 10,000 ppm zinc using this technique are then re-analysed by HF-HNO3-HCLO4 digestion with HCL leach and ICP-AES finish. Samples that return silver values greater than 1,500 ppm are further analysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex’s management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house. The Almadex team have significant porphyry lithocap exploration experience and have made three discoveries of mineral deposits under advanced argillic alteration. Our success comes from our audacity, in house exploration capacity and most importantly our ability to drill with our Company owned drilling unit. We have assembled a portfolio of lithocap targets that have the potential to be concealing large porphyry systems at depth as well as high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems in the best jurisdiction we know: the United States of America..

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, any further work to advance exploration targets at the Rattlesnake Project. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

