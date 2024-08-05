Almadex Minerals Highlights Strategic Portfolio of Mining Royalties Across North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to provide a comprehensive overview of its diversified portfolio of royalties on precious and base metal projects throughout North America. Many of these royalties were generated through Almadex’s long-standing prospect generator model, providing shareholders with meaningful exposure to potential future discoveries and production while eliminating capital and operating risk.

Royalty Portfolio Overview

Almadex holds numerous net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0%, covering assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. This portfolio reflects over two decades of exploration success and partnership development by the Almadex team and its predecessor companies.

Key Royalty Interests

Canada

Dillard (British Columbia) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Kodiak Copper Corp.

Covers the Dillard Zone, one of the mineralised zones forming part of the MPD initial resource estimate released by Kodiak Copper Corp. on August 12, 2025.

Tim (Yukon) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Silver North Resources Ltd. (Coeur Mining partner)

Almadex holds a 2% NSR royalty on the Tim Property, located 72 km west of Watson Lake, Yukon and 19 km northeast of Coeur Mining’s Silvertip Mine. The property is owned by Silver North Resources Ltd. (“Silver North”) and is currently being advanced under an option agreement by Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”), which can earn up to an 80% interest through staged exploration expenditures and a positive feasibility study.

Ponderosa (British Columbia) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: AuGold Corp.

Gold-silver mineralization hosted within epithermal systems near Merritt, B.C., in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Prospect Valley (British Columbia) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Westhaven Ventures Inc.

A gold-silver property within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, proximal to Westhaven’s Shovelnose discovery.

Skoonka Creek (British Columbia) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Another asset in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, offering exposure to a growing district of epithermal gold discoveries.

Goz (Yukon) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Silver North Resources Ltd.

Covers polymetallic (zinc-silver-copper-gold-lead) mineralization.

Mor (Yukon) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Silver North Resources Ltd.

Hosts stratabound base-metal mineralization and remains an attractive exploration target in Yukon’s Finlayson Lake district.

Ram (Yukon) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Long & Associates.

Early-stage gold-silver exploration in a geologically favourable setting, contributing additional upside to Almadex’s Yukon exposure.

United States

Willow (Nevada) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Abacus Mining & Exploration Corp.

A copper-gold porphyry target west of Nevada’s Yerington district, home to significant copper deposits. Drilling and geophysics have outlined strong porphyry indicators.

Mexico

La Bufa (Chihuahua) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Endeavour Silver Corp.

Covers gold-silver mineralization within one of Mexico’s prolific silver belts.

Caballo Blanco (Veracruz) – 1.5% NSR | Operator: Candelaria Mining

A near-surface oxide gold-silver deposit originally discovered by Almadex’s technical team. The project remains one of eastern Mexico’s largest undeveloped precious-metal systems with district scale exploration potential.

El Cobre (Veracruz) – 1.75% NSR | Operator: Azucar Minerals Ltd.

A large copper-gold porphyry alteration system with multiple mineralized centres along a four-to-five-kilometre trend.

Cerro Colorado (Oaxaca) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Gold Resource Corp.

Located near producing operations, this gold-silver project offers near-surface oxide potential with strong infrastructure and accessibility.

El Encuentro (Sinaloa) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: McEwen Mining Inc.

Situated in a productive gold-silver belt, approximately 10km from McEwen’s El Gallo gold and silver mine. The project provides exposure to potential expansion of McEwen’s regional operations, and an annual advance royalty payment of $US33,332.

El Fuego (Oaxaca) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Gold Resource Corp.

Covers prospective ground within the same structural trend as producing gold-silver mines in Oaxaca, offering potential for future development.

Los Venados (Sonora) – 2.0% NSR | Operator: Alamos Mining Corp.

Located in the Mulatos district, this property is prospective for epithermal and porphyry-style gold-silver mineralization adjacent to operating mines. Los Venados was purchased from Aloro Mining Corp through a mineral property purchase agreement dated May 7, 2025 (closure pending).

Strategic Value and Outlook

Collectively, these royalties provide leverage to a wide range of projects at varying stages of exploration and development, operated by a diverse group of established and emerging companies. The portfolio offers exposure to gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead, reflecting Almadex’s legacy, technical expertise and broad generative footprint.

“Our royalty portfolio captures two decades of exploration success and partnership creation,” stated Morgan Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Almadex Minerals. “From copper-gold porphyry systems like Kodiak’s Dillard Zone in British Columbia to silver-rich districts in Mexico and polymetallic projects in Yukon, Almadex is exposed to third-party success while preserving the financial strength to advance our own generative work.”

Technical and Third Party Information

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release. The disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of these properties and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Almadex. Although Almadex does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Almadex’s royalty interests may cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is a North American prospect generator and exploration company with a portfolio of projects, royalties, and in-house drilling capacity. Led by a team credited with multiple discoveries, Almadex applies a data-driven targeting model to explore for concealed porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver systems. The Company is well-financed, holds physical gold in treasury, and maintains exposure to numerous discovery opportunities through its exploration and royalty assets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.”

President and CEO

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, whether any of the royalties on precious and base metal projects throughout North America will materialize. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Tel. 604.689.7644

Email: [email protected]

http://www.almadexminerals.com/



CBJ Newsmakers