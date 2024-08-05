Almadex Provides Paradise Drilling Update and Regional Exploration Progress Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to provide an update on recent and planned exploration activity.

Paradise Drilling Activities

Drilling of a third hole at the Paradise porphyry lithocap exploration target has commenced and a fourth hole is planned for this 2025 vectoring drill campaign. All four holes in this 2025 program were planned in different parts of this large (currently mapped at 4.5 by 1.8 km) alteration zone. The program has been designed to test different parts of the lithocap where high temperature alteration, high chargeability and magnetic features have been mapped in previous geophysical, geochemical and geological programs conducted by the company. Assays from the first hole in the program have now been received. While there are no significant intervals to report from this hole which hit largely distal propylitic alteration, with some intervals of overprinting phyllic alteration, it provides important information for the vectoring efforts in the Paradise lithocap. When complete results are received and interpreted, the Company will provide an update.

Project Level Exploration Activities

The Company has ongoing project level field work programs underway. IP geophysical survey work has recently been completed at the Company’s Pilot, Confusion Hills and Red Ring projects. A single test line designed to enhance targeting was completed on each project. All three lines returned chargeability anomalies that help refine the targets already identified. Surface geochemical sampling and mapping at the Bald Valley, White Plains and Red Antler projects are being compiled but anomalous trace elements have been returned from the three projects. The results to date highlight high sulphidation style alteration interpreted to be related to a porphyry lithocap setting at Bald Valley and White Plains while a low sulphidation epithermal vein system has been identified at Red Antler. Further work is underway at Bald Valley, with near term programs planned for White Plains and Red Antler which include IP geophysical test lines allowing for preliminary first pass drill plans to be drawn up for permitting.

J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, “We look forward to receiving all results from this Paradise vectoring drill program. In the meantime, we continue to advance our other projects towards first pass drilling programs in the coming months.”

About Lithocap Alteration Zones and the Paradise Lithocap

Lithocaps are extensive areas of hydrothermally altered rocks that occur above or adjacent to intrusive rocks and related porphyry deposits. The hydrothermal alteration forms when ascending high temperature magmatic fluids are released from the source intrusion below and alter permeable and reactive rocks occurring above. Lithocaps can be over 10 by 10 km in surface area and over 1 km thick. The alteration mineral assemblages vary, usually with distance from the intrusive source. Often more neutral and higher temperature stable alteration mineral assemblages are seen at depth, closer to the source intrusion and potential porphyry deposit. More acidic and lower temperature stable assemblages generally occur higher and farther away. Mapping of alteration minerals and geochemical analysis using soil and rock samples can map these changes in mineralogy. This mapping can then provide a vector towards potential underlying porphyry systems. If large areas of lithocap alteration are well preserved, they can obscure deep unexposed porphyries and other styles of mineralisation. If no mineralisation is present at surface, drilling based on geochemical and alteration vectors aided by geophysical data is the best way to explore for buried deposits.

The wholly owned 1,547 hectare Paradise property covers a roughly 4.5 by 1.8 kilometre area of exposed intense hydrothermal alteration developed in volcanic rocks. This alteration zone which includes quartz-alunite, pyrophyllite and diaspore is typical of high-sulphidation environments forming above porphyry copper-gold systems. The alteration has been mapped by Almadex using a Terraspec infrared spectrometer. This work, using rock chip spectral data points has defined a well-preserved porphyry lithocap with alunite core zones (with increasing Na-composition) haloed by pyrophyllite, dickite then hypogene kaolinite. Surrounding the acid sulphate zones are halos of sporadic paragonitic illite (grading to dominant muscovitic alteration) with chlorite in peripheral alteration halos (propylitic).

Qualified Persons and Technical Details

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release. The analyses reported were carried out at ALS Chemex Laboratories using industry standard analytical techniques. For gold, samples are first analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples that return values greater than 10 g/t gold using this technique are then re analysed by fire assay but with a gravimetric finish. The IP geophysical lines were surveyed using the Company’s highly experienced in-house team and equipment, a 5 kW GDD transmitter and Iris Elrec-6 receivers generally using a 100 m dipole in a pole-dipole array on 8 levels. Pseudo sections were prepared and the data was inverted using RES2DINV software.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex’s management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Morgan J. Poliquin”

Morgan J. Poliquin, PhD, PEng

President and CEO

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, the potential acquisition of new projects any further work to advance exploration targets at the Paradise, Pilot, Confusion Hills, Red Ring, Red Antler, Bald Valley and White Plains projects and any others, including any drilling. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

