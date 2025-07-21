AlphaGen Announces Private Placement of up to $856,440

// NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V) (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to 7,137,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a price of $0.12 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $856,440.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period. The closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about August 11, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] – 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Eli Dusenbury

CFO and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, including the total anticipated proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the closing (including the proposed closing date) of the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering on the timeline anticipated, will raise the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Offering does not close on the timeline expected, or at all, including as a result of failure to receive the approval of the CSE for the Offering; the risk that the Company raises less than the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering; and the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

