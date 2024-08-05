AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. Announces Securities for Debt Settlement Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | FSE: G4G) (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a certain creditor of the Company (the “Creditor”) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept, an aggregate of 52,812 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a “Settlement Share”), at a deemed value of $0.24 per Settlement Share, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $12,675 (the “Debt Settlement Transaction”).

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transactions will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Debt Settlement Transactions, including the issuance of the securities contemplated thereby, are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Debt Settlement Transaction is expected to close on or about October 15, 2025.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (FSE: G4G) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of Technology based assets related to gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio who has built virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners previously have included RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

Investor Relations: [email protected] – 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Debt Settlement Transaction, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Canadian Securities Exchange will accept the terms of the Debt Settlement Transaction and that the Debt Settlement Transaction will proceed as currently anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Debt Settlement Transaction does not close on the timeline expected, or at all, including as a result of failure to receive the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Debt Settlement Transaction. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

