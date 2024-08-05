AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. Closes LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | FSE: G4G) (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) by issuing a total of 3,900,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.135 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$526,500. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.18 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to a 60-day hold period.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for general administrative expenditures and general working capital purposes. In connection with the closing of the Offering, an aggregate of $7,492.50 was paid in cash as finder’s fees.

The Offering was made pursuant to the “listed issuer financing exemption” under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and the Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Shares offered under the Offering are not subject to hold periods under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

There is an offering document dated September 25, 2025, related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://www.alphagen.co/. The offering document contains further details regarding the Offering, including additional details regarding the expected use of proceeds therefrom.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable United States state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: G4G) is a publicly traded technology company, holding a portfolio of Technology based assets related to generative AI and 3D content production. The Company has centered its technology and 3D content production for use in entertainment, eCommerce, and retail environments. Operational units include: Shape Immersive and MANA. Shape is a full service technology development Company who has developed in-depth metaverse virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing as well as game production; MANA is a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen’s the list of clients and partners previously have included RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] – 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Eli Dusenbury

CFO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will use proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎



CBJ Newsmakers