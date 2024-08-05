Alpine Credits Achieves Back-to-Back Win in 2025 HRD Canada Best Place to Work Rankings

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Credits, a leader in alternative home equity financing, and its parent company, Amur Financial Group, have been named Canada’s Best Place to Work for the second year in a row by the prestigious Human Resources Director Canada (HRD), the country’s leading voice in workplace assessments and ratings.

“This recognition validates our philosophy that employee success drives business success,” said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. “In an era where 88% of Canadians equate work-life balance with salary importance, we’ve doubled down on personalized benefits, career development, and trust-first flexibility.”

HRD Canada’s 30+ member Intelligence Unit evaluated over 100 local and national organizations across multiple sectors, assessing each company’s employee engagement, compensation structures, professional development, and other critical factors.

Finalists were then required to achieve both a minimum employee survey participation rate and an overall satisfaction score of 75% or higher through anonymous staff evaluations.

“What makes this recognition special is seeing how our corporate policies take root in the day-to-day operations,” noted Alpine Credit’s VP of Sales. “Our streamlined approval framework and client-first philosophy have become a blueprint for financial empowerment. So whether homeowners seek to consolidate debt, renovate their homes, or capitalize on strategic investments – we’ve built our service model to mirror the same agility and personalization that defines our workplace culture.”

