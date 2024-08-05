American Lithium Reports Successful Resource Conversion with Significant Increase in Measured Resources at TLC, up 47% to 6.17 Mt contained LCE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) project, located in the Esmerelda lithium district northwest of Tonopah, Nevada. The updated MRE has successfully converted Indicated Resources to the Measured category, increasing Measured Resources 47% from the previous 2023 MRE at TLC. The resource block model has been further refined, increasing the confidence of the TLC resource. The vast majority of resources used in the 2024 PEA Mine Plan are now within the more reliable Measured Resource footprint.

The updated MRE was completed by Stantec Consulting Services Inc. of Salt Lake City, UT and is based on an additional 44 drill holes drilled since the previously filed January 2023 MRE.

Highlights : (see Table 1 February 2025 TLC MRE & Table 2 Previous January 2023 TLC MRE, below)

Link to: Figure 1 – TLC Project Updated Mineral Resource Block Outline and Drill Hole Location Map (also see below)

Measured Resource – 6.17 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) (1,365 Mt @ 849 ppm Li); increase of 47% contained LCE versus 2023 MRE

Indicated Resource – 2.39 Mt LCE (553 Mt @ 808 ppm Li); decrease of 48% versus 2023 MRE

Measured + Indicated Resource – 8.56 Mt LCE (1,918 Mt @ 839 ppm Li); 3% decrease from 2023 MRE

Inferred Resource – 1.44 Mt LCE (345 Mt @ 780 ppm Li); 22% decrease from 2023 MRE

American Lithium Interim CEO, Alex Tsakumis states: “We are very pleased with the newly established and upgraded Measured Resource footprint at TLC as it not only increases the resource confidence level in the Measured category but also represents the core of the 2024 PEA Mine Plan. Our focus remains on diligently and prudently advancing our projects as we prepare for an anticipated recovery in the battery metals market.”

Table 1 – Updated TLC Mineral Resource Estimate (February 2025)

Cutoff Volume Tonnes Li Million Tonnes (Mt) Li (ppm) (Mm3) (Mt) (ppm) Li Li 2 CO 3 LiOH.H 2 O Measured 500 803 1,365 849 1.16 6.17 7.02 600 645 1,097 923 1.01 5.37 6.11 800 396 673 1,065 0.72 3.83 4.36 1,000 217 369 1,208 0.45 2.39 2.72 1,200 100 170 1,345 0.23 1.22 1.39 Indicated 500 325 553 808 0.45 2.39 2.72 600 238 405 903 0.37 1.97 2.24 800 141 240 1,050 0.25 1.33 1.51 1,000 70 119 1,212 0.14 0.74 0.85 1,200 32 54 1,365 0.07 0.37 0.42 Measured plus Indicated 500 1,128 1,918 839 1.61 8.56 9.74 600 883 1,502 919 1.38 7.34 8.35 800 537 913 1,062 0.97 5.16 5.87 1,000 287 488 1,209 0.59 3.13 3.57 1,200 132 224 1,339 0.30 1.59 1.81 Inferred 500 203 345 780 0.27 1.44 1.63 600 139 236 887 0.21 1.12 1.27 800 83 141 1,022 0.14 0.74 0.85 1,000 39 66 1,169 0.08 0.43 0.48 1,200 13 22 1,326 0.03 0.16 0.18

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a lithium carbonate price of US20,000 US$/tonne and mining cost of US$3.00 per tonne, a lithium recovery of 90%, fixed density of 1.70 g/cm 3 (1.43 tons/yd 3 ) Conversions: 1 metric tonne = 1.102 short tons, metric m 3 = 1.308 yd 3 , Li 2 CO 3 :Li ratio = 5.32, LiOH.H 2 O:Li ratio =6.05 Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Joan Kester, PG of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.

(1.43 tons/yd )

Table 2 – Previous TLC Mineral Resource Estimate (January 2023)

Cutoff Volume Tonnes Li Million Tonnes (Mt) Li (ppm) (Mm3) (Mt) (ppm) Li Li 2 CO 3 LiOH.H 2 O Measured 500 506 860 924 0.79 4.2 4.78 600 416 707 1006 0.71 3.78 4.3 800 283 481 1153 0.55 2.93 3.33 1000 203 345 1255 0.43 2.29 2.6 1200 104 177 1401 0.25 1.33 1.51 Indicated 500 701 1192 727 0.87 4.63 5.26 600 438 745 835 0.62 3.3 3.75 800 218 371 987 0.37 1.97 2.24 1000 80 136 1148 0.16 0.85 0.97 1200 22 37 1328 0.05 0.27 0.3 Measured plus Indicated 500 1207 2052 809 1.66 8.83 10.04 600 854 1452 916 1.33 7.08 8.05 800 501 852 1080 0.92 4.9 5.57 1000 283 481 1227 0.59 3.14 3.57 1200 126 214 1402 0.3 1.6 1.81 Inferred 500 286 486 713 0.35 1.86 2.12 600 173 294 827 0.24 1.28 1.45 800 77 131 995 0.13 0.69 0.79 1000 31 53 1151 0.06 0.32 0.36 1200 8 14 1315 0.02 0.11 0.12

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a lithium carbonate price of US20,000 US$/tonne and mining cost of US$3.00 per tonne, a lithium recovery of 90%, fixed density of 1.70 g/cm 3 (1.43 tons/yd 3 ) Conversions: 1 metric tonne = 1.102 short tons, metric m 3 = 1.308 yd 3 , Li 2 CO 3 :Li ratio = 5.32, LiOH.H 2 O:Li ratio =6.05 Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Joan Kester, PG and Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.

(1.43 tons/yd )

Figure 1 – TLC Project Updated Mineral Resource Block Outline and Drill Hole Location Map

Mineral Resource Estimation Calculation Methodology

The geologic model used for reporting of lithium resources was developed using Hexagon Mining’s geological modelling and mine planning software, MinePlan version 16.1.1. The geologic model from which lithium resources are reported is a 3D block model developed using the Nevada State Plane Central Zone NAD83 coordinate system and U.S. customary units. Block size is 50ft-X, 50ft-Y and 20ft-Z. Modeling method and approach is similar to that described in the prior Technical Report (Loveday and Kester, 2023) but with a re-interpretation of geologic controls on mineralization using the additional exploration drilling and geophysical data.

A base case lithium resource cut-off grade has been calculated based on the economics of a medium size (100 Mtpa) run-of-mine (ROM) surface mining operation that does not require blasting. Processing of the mineralized material would be onsite extracting lithium from claystone using an acid digestion method. Resources are reported from within an economic pit shell at 45-degree constant slope using Hexagon mining Pseudoflow algorithm. Maximum pit depth is limited to 1,000 feet (304.8 m) below surface. No underground mining is considered.

The following mining, processing, royalty, and recovery costs, in US$, were used to derive a base case cut-off grade to produce a lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) equivalent product:

Mining costs US$3/tonne;

Processing costs US$49/tonne;

Royalties US$1/tonne;

General and administration US$1/tonne; and Processing recovery 90%.

Revenue from a lithium carbonate product is estimated to be US$20,000/tonne for the cutoff grade calculation. Using the above inputs and Li 2 CO 3 :Li ratio of 5.32, a base case cut-off grade for lithium is estimated to be 500 ppm, rounded from 501 ppm. The base case cut-off grade of 500 ppm lithium is the same as the prior (Loveday and Kester, 2023) Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) using the same cost assumptions as the prior MRE.

The updated base case MRE represents an increase of 47% Li 2 CO 3 equivalent tonnes in the Measured Category, a decrease of 48% for the Indicated category when compared to the prior MRE (both at 500 ppm Li cutoff). Inferred Li 2 CO 3 equivalent resources have decreased by 22% percent when compared to the prior MRE for the base case.

Resource Estimate Parameters:

Resource Update Effective Date – February 7, 2023: 44 new drill holes (2022 to 2023) added to current MRE (16 RC and 28 Diamond) 82 drill holes (2019 to 2022 in previous MRE)



Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Data Verification

Diamond drilling was conducted by First Drilling of Montrose, Colorado using large diameter, PQ-size, drilling entirely vertical holes in 2022. In 2023 eight (8) additional diamond cores were drilled by IG Drilling

of Payson, Utah using drill rig CS-14 using either a PQ or HQ diameter drill bit. Drill core samples are nominally 5-foot (1.53 m) length and are cut longitudinally, and one half of the HQ-size core, or one quarter of PQ size core is placed in sealed bags and shipped to analytical laboratories.

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was conducted by Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc., of Fallon, Nevada with 5.5-inch diameter face centred bit on vertical drill holes. Sampling was conducted using a riffle splitter or a cyclone splitter depending on the moisture content of the sampled material. Sampling was conducted over 5-foot (1.52m) intervals with individual samples placed in sealed bags and transported to the respective analytical labs. In 2023 three (3) RC holes were

drilled by Harris’s Canterra Rig using 5.5” diameter.

Samples were shipped to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada for sample preparation, processing and ICP-MS multi-element analysis. Pulps and rejects are returned and retained by the Company. AAL is an ISO/IEC 17025 certified assay laboratory. The QA/QC program includes a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, and internal laboratory QA/QC standard operating procedures. Downhole lengths (depths) for vertical drill holes are considered accurate true depth intersections for the essentially flat-lying, to gently dipping TLC host stratigraphy.

Mineral Resource Estimate Preparation

The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Joan Kester, PG of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.

Qualified Persons

Ms. Joan Kester, PG and Ms. Mariea Kartick, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have prepared or supervised the preparation of, or have reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the Mineral Resource estimates contained in this release, and will be preparing the NI-43-101 Technical Report for filing on SEDAR within 45 days.

Mr. Ted O’Connor, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world’s largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada, the Falchani hard rock lithium project and the Macusani uranium deposit, both in southern Peru. All three projects have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

Cautionary Note Regarding 32 Concessions

Thirty-two of the one-hundred-seventy-four concessions comprising the Falchani and Macusani Projects are currently subject to Administrative and Judicial processes in Peru to overturn resolutions issued by INGEMMET and the Mining Council of MINEM in February 2019 and July 2019, respectively, which declared title to thirty-two concessions invalid due to late receipt of the annual validity payments. On November 2, 2021, American Lithium was awarded a favorable ruling in regard to title to the concessions, but on November 26, 2021, appeals of the judicial ruling were lodged by INGEMMET and MINEM. A three-judge tribunal of Peru’s Superior Court unanimously upheld the ruling in a decision reported in November 2023. American Lithium was subsequently notified that INGEMMET and MINEM have filed petitions to the Supreme Court of Peru to assume jurisdiction in the proceedings. Given the precedent of the original ruling it is hoped that the Supreme Court will not assume jurisdiction; however, there is no assurance of the outcome at this time.

