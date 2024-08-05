Amfeltec Corporation to Attend Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 in Barcelona to Showcase Innovative Carrier Board Solutions for Wireless Communication and AI Video Capture Applications

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amfeltec Corporation, an award-winning Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative hardware solutions for embedded systems and communication markets, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Smart City Expo World Congress 2025, taking place November 4-6, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

At the event, Amfeltec will showcase its extensive lineup of PCI Express Carrier boards, Expansion Backplanes and Adapter Modules, all designed to provide flexible integration, high data throughput, and scalability for wireless, AI-driven, and video processing applications.

“Smart City Expo is a vital meeting point for companies sharing the future of urban technology,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corporation. “Our extensive lineup of the unique products helps developers and integrators accelerate product development while reducing cost and complexity – essential for deploying IoT gateways, real-time video analytics platform, and communication hubs within smart city ecosystems.”

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated in 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

Notable Amfeltec product families include the Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) Batteryless System Loggers.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.amfeltec.com.



