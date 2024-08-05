Anortech Expands High-Purity Anorthosite Footprint At Gronne Bjerg Project In Greenland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “ANORF”) is pleased to announce exceptional results of the 2025 field program on the Gronne Bjerg Anorthosite Project in Greenland. The program significantly expands the mapped size of the project and further confirms its potential as one of the world’s most promising long-term sources of high purity, aluminum-bearing rock.

2025 Field Program Results

This year’s exploration focused on the mapping and sampling of previously unexplored areas of the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite complex. Results confirm the addition of continuous high purity anorthosite extending over 3.2 km in strike length, free from significant alteration or diking.

Highlights include:

Defined a 3.2 km surface extension of high purity anorthosite expanding the mapped footprint to 4.2 km x 2.3 km, with anorthosite exposed from sea level to 1,200 m elevation at the top of the mountain.

Collected 30 representative samples from outcrop, analyzed by ALS (Ireland), returning average assays as follows: Al₂O₃: 31.9% Fe₂O₃: 0.94% Na₂O: 1.8% CaO: 16.7% SiO₂: 47.2%

The consistently high purity and high-aluminum grades make Gronne Bjerg an ideal feed material for E-glass, sustainable aluminum applications and CO2 free cement.

Environmental and Infrastructure Progress

Environmental Baseline Studies: WSP Denmark completed the second year of environmental baseline studies, including marine, terrestrial, and wildlife surveys. Combined with 2024’s program data, these studies form the foundation for the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which the Company expects to complete ahead of its 2026 exploitation license application.

Port Access: Initial bathymetry studies have identified a potential deep-water port site only a few hundred meters from the potential mining area. This offers a unique logistical advantage, expected to reduce capital costs while minimize the project’s environmental footprint.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “Our 2025 field program has continued to demonstrate the scale, continuity, and exceptionally low impurity content of the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite complex. With this summer’s work, we have extended the strike length to over 4.2 km and identified a deep-water port location adjacent to potential mining operations. These results highlight both the technical and logistical advantages that make Gronne Bjerg one of the most exciting anorthosite projects globally.”

About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is focused on advancing sustainable technologies derived from anorthosite. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project, located 80km from Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on open tidewater and adjacent to high potential hydroelectric sites.

AnorTech is advancing multiple product lines towards commercialization, including:

Zero waste smelter grade alumina (SGA)

E-Glass feedstock

CO2 free refractory cement

In February 2025, the Company filed a U.S. provisional patent to protect its proprietary sustainable SGA process (see NR2025-01). To support pilot plant testing, AnorTech shipped a bulk sample of crushed Gronne Bjerg anorthosite to Ontario, Canada.

AnorTech is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with leading industrial groups to accelerate several technologies to commercialization. The Company also holds a 5% carried interest in the Sarfartoq rare earth element project, sold to Neo Performance Materials in 2022 (see NR2022-02). AnorTech is well capitalized, with over $2.1 million in working capital.

Michael Druecker, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed the preparation of geological and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

www.anortechinc.com

