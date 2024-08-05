Apex Demolition and Apex Junk Removal Launch Unified Service Model: “From Deconstruction to Done”

Montreal, QC, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apex Demolition and Apex Junk Removal today announced the official launch of their integrated demolition and disposal services in Montreal. By uniting demolition and junk removal under one trusted brand, Apex introduces a streamlined solution designed to improve workflow efficiency, reduce costs, and simplify the renovation and redevelopment process for both homeowners and businesses.

A Unified Promise for Montreal: From Deconstruction to Done

The integration of both services under the Apex banner delivers:

Efficiency: One call, one team, managing every stage from demolition to site cleanup.

Accountability: A single point of contact ensures quality control and timeliness.

Simplicity: Clients avoid the stress of coordinating multiple contractors.

“Our mission is simple,” said Carl Kortbaui, Owner of Apex, “We want to eliminate the chaos and inefficiencies that plague construction and renovation projects. From deconstruction to done, we handle everything.”

Industry Evidence: Why Integration Matters

Independent research confirms that combining demolition and waste disposal under a unified workflow model has measurable benefits:

Waste Reduction & Productivity Gains: A Lean Construction study shows poor coordination, planning errors, and design changes are leading causes of waste, directly slowing down productivity on job sites. Apex addresses this head-on with integrated planning and execution.

Environmental & Cost Efficiency: Studies using Building Information Modeling (BIM) demonstrate that demolition-waste integration increases recycling rates and lowers both carbon emissions and disposal cost. Apex applies similar principles by prioritizing recycling and donation partnerships with local Montreal facilities.

Proven Cost Savings: A European pre-demolition audit case study showed optimized disposal strategies reduced transport and landfill costs compared to fragmented workflow. Apex applies the same streamlined model in Montreal, reducing costs for property managers, contractors, and homeowners.

Circular Economy Leadership: Integrated demolition-to-disposal workflows have achieved recycling rates of up to 70% in European construction project. Apex is bringing this standard to the Montreal market.

Case Study Example: Workflow Efficiency in Action

Imagine a commercial property manager planning a large-scale tenant turnover:

Traditional Approach: One vendor demolishes interior walls; another company removes debris days later. This results in delays, tenant complaints, and added costs.

Apex Approach: Demolition and removal are handled simultaneously by one team. Waste is sorted, recycled, and hauled immediately—reducing downtime by as much as 30%, based on industry benchmarks.

This streamlined model improves workflow efficiency, shortens project timelines, and directly reduces costs for clients.

Serving Montreal with Local Expertise

Apex Demolition and Apex Junk Removal are proud to be Montreal-owned and operated businesses. Their bilingual teams provide services across Greater Montreal, offering:

Residential Services: Selective demolition, estate cleanouts, renovation debris removal.

Commercial Services: Tenant improvements, office cleanouts, selective deconstruction.

Industrial Projects: Large-scale demolition, recycling coordination, waste audits.

With headquarters in Montreal (4030 Blvd. Cote-Vertu Ouest, Suite 111) and offices in Pointe-Claire (6600 Route Transcanadienne, Suite 203), Apex is deeply embedded in the community, creating local jobs and supporting sustainable practices.

About Apex Demolition and Apex Junk Removal

Apex Demolition specializes in safe, compliant demolition services for residential, commercial, and industrial projects, adhering to Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) and CNESST standards.

Apex Junk Removal provides fast, responsible disposal solutions with transparent pricing and recycling-focused practices. Together, they embody the Apex promise: “From Deconstruction to Done.”

For more information, visit https://www.apexdemolition.ca/en-ca/ and https://www.apexjunk.ca/en-ca/.

https://thenewsfront.com/apex-demolition-and-apex-junk-removal-launch-unified-service-model-from-deconstruction-to-done/



