API Launches the Life Sciences Placement Program in Partnership with Mitacs at the Life Sciences Week Kick-Offs

EDMONTON, Alberta and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This morning, at events in Edmonton and Calgary, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) proudly announced the launch of its new Life Sciences Placement Program (LSPP) in partnership with Mitacs.

With a goal of supporting 1,000 paid internships at Life Sciences companies through the provision of matching funding and custom training, the LSPP is one of the largest applied training programs of its kind in Canada. It’s designed to accelerate the growth of life sciences companies at a critical time, as the global life sciences sector faces tremendous change.

The Life Sciences Placement Program streamlines pathways for internships across the sector. It gives students, researchers and early-career professionals valuable real-world experience, helping them gain the skills and connections they need to succeed in the job market. At the same time, it provides companies and academic institutions with the workforce support needed to advance research and bring new technologies to market.

The LSPP supports a wide range of life sciences topics, from early-stage discovery research and clinical validation to commercial manufacturing, in disciplines ranging from artificial intelligence and modeling, engineering, chemistry, biology, business strategy, regulatory affairs and more.

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit appliedpharma.ca/lspp.

Unveiling the launch of the LSPP at the start of Life Sciences Week 2025 underscores the opportunities and momentum building across the sector as Alberta celebrates one of its fastest-growing industries.

This year’s Life Sciences Week features over 60 events in Edmonton and Calgary, with activations running throughout the week and attracting more than 5,000 registrants. From tours and discussions to showcases and major announcements, the week shines a spotlight on Alberta’s rapidly expanding life sciences sector and offers opportunities for everyone to get involved. Registration is free and open to the public.

Quotes

Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, API: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce this very impactful program at this key juncture in the development of Canada’s Life Sciences sector, right at a moment where Canada is pulling together. We hope to see trainees working across the country, including leveraging the huge amounts of momentum we see here in Alberta on display during Life Sciences Week as each region collectively builds on each other’s strengths.”

Stephen Lucas, CEO, Mitacs: “Mitacs is proud to partner with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, helping advance innovation in the life sciences sector. Mitacs links top-tier talent to industry, contributing to reduced costs to commercialization, accelerated growth, and a stronger workforce pipeline. We are committed to supporting life sciences organizations like API in Alberta and across Canada to bring new technologies to market faster and to compete on a global scale.”

About API

API is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit life sciences organizations that accelerates the commercialization of life-saving products. Supporting the full development lifecycle from research to manufacturing with in-house expertise, API helps companies bring innovations to market. API strengthens Canada’s ecosystem by fostering local talent, enabling local IP development and securing critical medicines.

About Mitacs

As a leading Canadian innovation organization, Mitacs connects businesses and researchers with unrivalled access to talent, financial support, and the partnerships needed to turn ideas into impactful innovations. Through unique collaborations, Mitacs is driving productivity and positioning Canada as a global innovation leader.

Life Sciences Week 2025 Programming Highlights:

Exclusive tours of Alberta’s top incubation, lab and manufacturing facilities, including the Edmonton Life Sciences Campus, BiohubX, Nanotess and Gilead.

A special announcement from NAIT’s Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation (CAMS) and partners during a special Life Sciences Week edition of the ERINnovation Meetup on Wednesday, September 24.

Investor and founder sessions designed to cultivate collaboration and investment opportunities—from scale-up success stories and panel discussions to networking receptions throughout the week.

Special guests will be in attendance, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton, providing remarks at Monday’s kickoff. On Wednesday’s Edmonton Spotlight Day, Nobel Laureate Sir Michael Houghton will deliver morning remarks, and The Honourable Nate Glubish will provide afternoon remarks.

Important discussions ranging from rural health delivery and innovation in hospitals to academic-to-business transitions and conversations on improving cancer patient care.

