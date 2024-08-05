Appelt Properties and Centurion Asset Management Inc. Answer Surrey’s Housing Needs with Atlas Tower, a Landmark Project in Surrey City Centre

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appelt Properties (Appelt) with its partner, Centurion Asset Management Inc. (Centurion) are proud to announce the groundbreaking of Atlas Tower, a 41-storey mixed-use development in Surrey’s City Centre. Supported by funding from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the project will bring new rental housing and medical space to one of B.C.’s fastest-growing urban hubs.

Located across from Surrey Memorial Hospital and adjacent to the new UBC Surrey Campus, Atlas Tower is a game-changer for the Health and Technology District, bringing together premium rental living, advanced medical facilities, and vibrant urban spaces in one dynamic project.

Atlas Tower will feature 463 modern rental apartments alongside 67,000 square feet of Class A Medical Outpatient Space. The project emphasizes convenience, health, wellness, and community engagement, reflecting Appelt and Centurion’s shared commitment to meeting the needs of residents, healthcare providers, and the wider Surrey community.

“Atlas Tower represents Centurion’s ongoing commitment to investing in communities that are growing and future-focused, like Surrey,” said Stephen Marshall, Executive Vice President, Property Operations, Centurion Asset Management Inc. “We’re proud to collaborate with Appelt to deliver high-quality rental homes and state-of-the-art medical facilities that will enhance the Health and Technology District. Upon completion, Centurion will continue to co-own and manage the residential suites at Atlas Tower.”

Supported by CMHC funding, Atlas Tower offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental apartments designed for a diverse range of residents. Amenities include a fitness centre, yoga studios, outdoor landscaped areas, a pet run, a gourmet community kitchen, and a rooftop deck with an indoor lounge featuring stunning views.

This development also includes five levels of Class A medical outpatient space, catering to clinicians, healthcare, research, and education tenants. With separate entrances and lobbies for residential and medical spaces, Atlas Tower is designed for easy access and everyday convenience. Located in the heart of Surrey’s Health and Technology District, it offers close connection to healthcare services, academic opportunities, and the city’s growing urban centre.

“Atlas Tower is a milestone for Appelt Properties and represents our first project in Surrey. We see so much potential in this city and region, and are thrilled to introduce much-needed rental housing and medical facilities to one of B.C.’s fastest-growing communities. This commitment is also reflected in our investment in B.C.’s health care system, with five storeys of Class A medical space designed to create new opportunities within Surrey’s burgeoning medical district,” said Greg Appelt, Founder and President of Appelt Properties.

Atlas Tower demonstrates a shared vision between Appelt and Centurion to create sustainable, community-focused developments that support innovation and livability.

About Appelt Properties

Appelt Properties is a developer and asset manager of medical outpatient buildings and multi-family rental buildings. Appelt Properties has built Canada’s largest private-sector platform dedicated to healthcare infrastructure real estate, in addition to a substantial pipeline of purpose-built rental projects. Appelt’s platform is vertically integrated with in-house development, construction, acquisitions and property management.

For more information about Appelt Properties, please visit: appeltproperties.com

About Centurion Asset Management Inc.

Centurion Asset Management Inc. is a leading asset management company specializing in private alternative investments across real estate and corporate mortgage financing.

Centurion currently manages $7.8 billion in assets across its multi-residential, student housing, and medical office portfolios.

With a growing presence in 45 cities across Canada and the U.S., Centurion is committed to providing high-quality rental housing, supporting real estate development, and delivering strong, stable returns for investors.

For more information about Centurion, please visit centurion.ca .

Media Contact

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

604-307-0578

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers